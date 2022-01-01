Intel and OEMs create Ultraportable Gaming laptops

Intel’s research reveals that nearly 40% of gamers want thinner, more versatile gaming laptops that are also great all-around PCs for work, school, content creation and personal activities. PC gaming has fully arrived as mainstream entertainment, enjoyed by more than 1.2 billion people around the world.

As more people game, many want new and different gaming PC choices that fit their diverse needs. This choice is rooted in how they use their PC. Our research reveals that 39% of people buying a gaming laptop want a thinner, premium PC; one that’s portable, features a long battery life, powers work, school, content creation, and personal activities, and can also be used for gaming.

92% of this group use their gaming laptop as their primary computing device, splitting their time between a range of activities and with a range of purchase triggers, as shown above. And nearly 80% say they want a gaming PC’s high-end specs and features, but on a device that looks more like a traditional laptop.

Intel and its ecosystem partners have created a new category of PC they are calling the ultraportable gaming laptop. As Intel announced at CES 2021, original equipment manufacturers such as MSI, Acer and ASUS are releasing more than 40 ultraportable gaming designs in the first half of 2021, including the MSI Stealth15M — one of thinnest 15-inch gaming laptops ever designed.

The laptops are powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor, delivering the fastest single-threaded performance of any laptop processor. This processor includes critical features normally found only in high-end desktop systems: up to 5 gigahertz frequency, PCIe Gen 4.0 architecture for the fastest storage and support for the latest discrete graphics, and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

These features provide a balance of mobility and advanced gaming — an industry first and a technical milestone in response to people’s real-world needs.