D-Link A/NZ launches new DXS-3610 Series Layer 3 Stackable 10G/100G Managed Switches

D-Link A/NZ has launched two new DXS-3610 Series Layer 3 Stackable 10G/100G Managed Switches, the DXS-3610-54S which houses 48 x 10Gb SFP+ Ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 Ports, as well as the DXS-3610-54T which provides 48 x 10GBASE-T Ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 Ports.

The DXS-3610 Layer 3 Stackable 10G/100G Managed Switches are compatible with SDN-enabled network architecture for deployment in high-performance data centre, enterprise and campus applications. Hot-swappable PSU and fan modules with load sharing capabilities significantly reduce network downtime and power consumption. The new Switches are stackable up to 12 units per stack and with ultra-high port density counts makes the DXS-3610 Series the ideal choice for future-proofing any aggregation or core network.

The DXS-3610 Series boasts high-performance Switching capacity of up to 2.16 Tbps with forwarding rates of up to 1607 Mpps. It also features a modular fan back-up design, providing n+1 redundancy for the system. The modular power design allows either AC or DC power sources for maximum deployment flexibility. With dual power modules, power loads are distributed seamlessly across both modules, significantly extending the lifetime of the modules and saving costs, providing reliability and redundancy simultaneously.

The ability to stack up to 12 x DXS-3610 Switches with up to 1200G (1.2T) of stacking bandwidth makes them ideal for data centres across a broad spectrum of businesses, including enterprise or campus applications using leaf-spine or top-of-rack (ToR) architectures.

The DXS-3610 Series also has an optional licence upgrade allowing full MPLS support across the platform if required.

For complex network infrastructures, D-View 7, D-Link’s centralised management platform, can be installed for in-depth network management and maintenance to optimise network availability, reliability, security, and resilience.

DXS-3610-54S

54-Port 10Gigabit Layer 3 Managed Stackable Switch with 48 x 10Gb SFP+ Ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 Ports

High speed network infrastructure with multiple interfaces

48 x 10Gb SFP+ ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 ports

Stack up to 12 Switches (up to 1.2 Tbps stacking bandwidth)

OpenFlow 1.3 compliance for SDN-enabled network compatibility

Modular PSU (1+1) and fan (N+1) with load sharing capabilities

Switch Resource Management (SRM) for flexible system resource manageability

Switch locator LED and ID tag for maintenance convenience

Upgradable licence for full L3 and MPLS applications

DXS-3610-54T (pictured)

54-Port 10Gigabit Layer 3 Managed Stackable Switch with 48 x 10GBASE-T Ports and

6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 Ports

High speed network infrastructure with multiple interfaces

48 x 10GBASE-T ports and 6 x 40/100Gb QSFP+/QSFP28 ports

Stack up to 12 Switches (up to 1.2 Tbps stacking bandwidth)

OpenFlow 1.3 compliance for SDN-enabled network compatibility

Modular PSU (1+1) and fan (N+1) with load sharing capabilities

Switch Resource Management (SRM) for flexible system resource manageability

Switch locator LED and ID tag for maintenance convenience

Upgradable licence for full L3 and MPLS applications

The DXS-3610-54S and DXS-3610-54T are available now from www.dlink.com.au, www.dlink.co.nz and from all authorised D-Link partners and resellers in both countries for the following RRPs:

DXS-3610-54S – AUD$17,499.95, NZ$20,999.99

DXS-3610-54T – AUD$23,799.95, NZ$28,499.99