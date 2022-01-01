HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset and SoloCast USB microphone launch in ANZ

HyperX has today announced that the HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset and the HyperX SoloCast USB microphone are now available in Australia and New Zealand.

The local launch of the HyperX Cloud II Wireless and SoloCast USB microphone offers Australian and New Zealand gamers and content creators alike the comfort and confidence to play and stream their favourite games.

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming headset builds on the legacy of its wired predecessor, offering premium design, comfort, performance and durability in addition to a host of new features. The HyperX SoloCast follows suit with its easy Plug N Play set up and cardioid recording pattern, providing a clear sound for streamers, casters, students and working from home.

“The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset is designed to carry on the legacy of the original Cloud II, which was first introduced in 2015 and shook up the industry with its iconic design, comfortable fit, and best sound for a headset in its price range.” Said HyperX.

With comfort in mind, the Cloud II Wireless headset features a durable aluminium frame with an adjustable headband, pliable leatherette and plush memory foam in signature HyperX style. The custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound and 53mm drivers work to deliver rich and clear sound for immersive gaming.

The headset offers up to 30 hours of battery life with up to 20 meters of wireless range so gamers can worry less about getting caught unprepared. Its noise-canceling detachable microphone reduces background noise and the effects of explosive sounds for improved in-game communication. The HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset also offers intuitive earcup controls to adjust volume, access mute mic, and activate mic monitoring for improved positional audio.

The SoloCast USB microphone joins the HyperX microphone lineup with the recently launched QuadCast S microphone. A strong entry point for creators and casters, the Solocast offers Plug N Play recording capability and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status when the red LED is flashing.

"We are excited to expand our USB microphone line with the addition of HyperX SoloCast," said HyperX. "We are always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience, expanding our USB microphone lineup with our new SoloCast brings a different option to streamers and content creators."

The microphone utilises a cardioid pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it great for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio, and audio recordings for content creation. Its small size and rotatable stand with adjustable tilt positions give it the ability to fit in small or tight places, such as under a monitor, making it a great choice for creators, casters, students or for working from home. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8” and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms.

The Cloud II Wireless gaming headset is compatible with PC, PS4 and Nintendo Switch and is certified by TeamSpeak and Discord for seamless chat compatibility. The SoloCast Microphone is compatible with PC, PS4 and Mac, works on major streaming platforms like Streamlabs, OBS, OBS Studio, and XSplit, and is also certified by TeamSpeak and Discord.

The Cloud II Wireless is available for an MSRP of NZ$ 322, and the SoloCast is available for an RRP of NZ$ 125 from selected retailers.