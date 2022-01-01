D-Link releases new full HD Wi-Fi camera

D-Link A/NZ has launched its DCS-8300LHV2 Full HD Wi-Fi Camera with AI-based person detection. This intelligent camera can identify human motion, minimising false alarms and ensuring that users get the alerts that matter. Not only does the DCS-8300LHV2 capture video in Full HD 1080p with a 120-degree field of view, it also features 360-degree adjustable positioning and 5 metres of night vision so that users see everything, even in the dark.

The DCS-8300LHV2 provides enhanced sound and motion detection as well as two-way audio with its built-in microphone and speaker so that users can make their presence felt even when they’re not at home. These advanced features make life more convenient for users who want to monitor their home and loved ones and keep them safe.

Additional features include support for WPA3, the very latest in W-Fi security technology, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility, plus support for ONVIF Profile S. Quick and easy setup is ensured with its built-in BLE technology, and support for IPv6 means that the DCS-8300LHV2 is compatible with the next generation of Internet standards.

The DCS-8300LHV2 works seamlessly with the free mydlink app that has enriched features and increased usability. The mydlink app includes Smart Bluetooth Setup and the ability to turn on or off multiple devices and automation rules at once with “Scenes”. The app also features a simplified setup wizard, clear device controls, scheduling and intuitive automation and a simple, easy-to-view timeline for videos and events.

D-Link considers user privacy to be their top priority and as such mydlink Cloud is TRUSTe privacy certified in six languages, demonstrating compliance with global regulatory standards and privacy policies. The mydlink app privacy mode is also simple and easy to use.

The DCS-8300LHV2 is available now RRP NZ$ 149.99 from all authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers.