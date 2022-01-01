AMD unveils AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card

AMD has introduced the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card, providing performance, vivid visuals and advanced software features to redefine 1440p resolution gaming.

Representing the cutting edge of engineering and design, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards harness breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, 96 MB of high-performance AMD Infinity Cache, 12GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory, AMD Smart Access Memory and other advanced technologies to meet the ever-increasing demands of modern games.

Delivering up to 2X higher gaming performance in select titles with new features compared to the current installed base of older-generation graphics cards and providing more than 165 FPS in select esports titles, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card pushes the limits of gaming by enabling incredible, high-refresh 1440p performance and breathtaking visual fidelity.

“Modern games are more demanding than ever, requiring increasing levels of computing horsepower to deliver the breathtaking, immersive experiences gamers expect,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card hits the sweet spot for 1440p gaming. For most gamers still playing on three-to-four-year-old graphics cards, it is the perfect upgrade solution designed to deliver incredible visuals and no-compromises, high-refresh 1440p gaming performance at maximum settings.”

Taking advantage of this incredible performance, more than 40 system builders and OEMs are expected to launch high-performance desktop PCs powered by the new graphics card. HP is expected to refresh two desktop gaming systems this Spring – the HP OMEN 25L and 30L – featuring AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors.

“Gamers are routinely on the lookout for the latest cutting-edge technologies to excel and immerse themselves in their favorite games,” said Judy Johnson, gaming platform head, HP Inc. “We’re thrilled to add the new AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards in our OMEN 25 and 30L Desktops to help power epic adventures across the globe.”

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card is built on 7nm process technology and AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture, designed to deliver the optimal combination of performance and power efficiency. Additional features and capabilities include:

•AMD Infinity Cache – 96MB of last-level data cache on the GPU die provides up to 2.5X higher bandwidth at the same power level as traditional architectures5 to provide higher gaming performance.

• AMD Smart Access Memory – Unlocks higher performance when pairing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards with AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series Desktop Processors and AMD 500-series motherboards. Providing AMD Ryzen processors with access to high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory can deliver a performance uplift of up to 16 percent6.

• 12GB High-Speed GDDR6 VRAM – Designed to handle the increasing texture loads and greater visual demands of today’s modern games at higher resolutions and max settings, the new graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 of memory allows gamers to easily power through today and tomorrow’s demanding AAA titles.

• AMD FidelityFX – Integrated into more than 40 games and counting, AMD FidelityFX is an open-source toolkit of visual enhancement effects for game developers available at AMD GPUOpen. Optimized for AMD Radeon graphics, it includes a robust collection of rasterized lighting, shadow and reflection effects that can be integrated into the latest games with minimal performance overhead.

• DirectX Raytracing (DXR) – AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR, providing a stunning gaming experience. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to provide an ideal balance of image quality and gaming performance.

• AMD Radeon Anti-Lag8 – Now with support for the DirectX 12 API, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag decreases input-to-display response times, making games more responsive and offering a competitive edge in gameplay.

• AMD Radeon Boost9 – Now with support for Variable Rate Shading, AMD Radeon Boost delivers up to a 27 percent performance increase10 during fast-motion gaming scenarios by dynamically reducing image resolution or by varying shading rates for different regions of a frame, increasing framerates and fluidity, and bolstering responsiveness with virtually no perceptual impact on image quality.

“We’re excited to partner with AMD to bring the latest, much-anticipated entry in the Resident Evil franchise to PC gamers,” said Peter Fabiano, producer at Capcom. “With the powerful Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics coupled with next-generation features and technologies, including AMD FidelityFX, raytracing and Variable Rate Shading, gamers can experience the ultimate fight for survival with visually stunning, insanely detailed characters and environments and high-performance gameplay.”

AMD also announced a new collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team, the esports arm of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team. Mercedes has selected the powerful combination of AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors and advanced AMD Radeon Software technologies to power their Esports gaming rigs, delivering the highest framerates, low-latency gameplay and the smoothest driving experience, unlocking the drivers’ full potential. AMD delivers an unmatched competitive edge in virtual racing.

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com, from AMD board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX and from retailers on 18 March, 2021, starting at US$ 479. The refreshed HP OMEN 25L and 30L desktop gaming systems are expected to be available later this year. Additional pre-built systems from OEM and SI partners are expected to become available in the coming months.