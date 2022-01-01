Samsung launches its first 5G network with Spark in Christchurch

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has today announced the launch of its first 5G network in Christchurch, in partnership with Spark New Zealand. The launch marks the country’s first new commercial radio network vendor in over a decade and is Samsung’s first network installation in New Zealand.

Through this collaboration, Samsung and Spark have enabled more Kiwis to experience 5G’s ultra-fast connectivity and will help enterprise customers take advantage of the technologies required for digital transformation.

“We are thrilled to work with Spark in building its 5G network. This project in Christchurch marks another milestone in Samsung’s 5G journey,” said MinSu Chu, President of Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

“We have built a strong following in New Zealand through our mobile devices, so we are pleased to be able to take the next step in advancing reliable, secure 5G networking and offer an end-to-end solution.”

The new network is the first deployment of Samsung’s latest 5G RAN solution in New Zealand, including Massive MIMO radio, one of the lightest and most compact radios that have a slim design profile, providing space savings on tower tops. Samsung’s Massive MIMO radio is fit for rapid rollouts, saving site space and deployment costs. Utilising advanced 3D beamforming technology, Massive MIMO radio also delivers improved capacity and effectively extends network coverage.

“The solution uses world-class 5G technology, designed to provide resilience and meet the capacity and latency demands of the next phase of 5G innovation,” said Todd Selwyn, Head of Networks at Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

As 5G rollouts gain momentum, Samsung continues to demonstrate its technology and operational expertise in partnership with forward-looking operators who seek a smooth 5G migration. Samsung-powered 5G networks in Korea and the US are now bringing advanced capabilities and faster speeds to millions of customers, many of whom are using Samsung 5G smartphones.

“We’re pleased to partner with Samsung to launch 5G in central Christchurch, making it our sixth location in New Zealand to have access to 5G speeds at home with our wireless broadband or on-the-go with a compatible 5G phone. Samsung’s 5G Massive MIMO radio enables major improvements in both throughput and efficiency for Spark, said Rajesh Singh, General Manager of Value Management at Spark New Zealand.

Samsung Networks has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its marketing-leading product portfolio from fully virtualised RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.