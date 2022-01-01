ASUS ROG releases new ROG Phone 5 Series

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, the latest in their advanced gaming smartphone series.

The ROG Phone 5 series is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform featuring advanced 5G communications and premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. The upgraded GameCool 5 cooling system along with the all-new performance manager in Armoury Crate ensure maximum performance is available for any gaming scenario.

For ultra-smooth and ultra-responsive gaming visuals, the ROG Phone 5 series is equipped with a Samsung-built 144 Hz / 1 ms AMOLED HDR10+ certified display with an industry-leading 300 Hz touch sampling rate and ultra-low 24.3 ms touch latency. The display delivers a super-smooth gaming experience, with an ultra-low touch latency. Tuned in collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks, the visuals are enhanced further with Delta-E <1 colour accuracy, the new always-on HDR technology that improves non-HDR visuals, and a screen that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The ROG Phone 5 series harnesses the power of the latest flagship Snapdragon 888, which packs industry-leading innovations in 5G, AI, gaming, and camera technologies, allowing gamers to take advantage of ultra-smooth gameplay at the highest possible HDR quality levels, with desktop-level capabilities.

It also debuts Qualcomm Game Quick Touch, so players can experience up to a 20% increase in touch responsiveness and lower latency. With up to a stunning 35% increase in GPU performance and 25% in CPU performance, even the most demanding 3D mobile games run smoothly with maxed-out settings.

To enable maximum sustained performance, the GameCool 5 cooling system in the ROG Phone 5 series now has an optimum thermal structure featuring a centred CPU with the battery split into two parts, one located on each side of the CPU. This ensures that the heat generated by the CPU is transferred to all the edges and corners of the chassis simultaneously for higher thermal efficiency. The reshaped 3D vapour chamber and extensive graphite sheets also help to spread the heat evenly across the device to reduce temperature build-up in the middle.

The completely revamped AeroActive Cooler 5 now intakes and expels an incredible amount of air directly onto the centre of the phone — right where the CPU is — to deliver a 10°C drop in the CPU temperature.

The all-new performance manager in Armoury Crate now includes X Mode, with multiple system profiles to give gamers even more performance settings and performance tuning tools, so they can instantly adapt the phone to the task at hand. Additionally, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is the world’s first smartphone to use 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which dramatically increases the overall gaming performance and takes the user experience to the next level.

Gamers can play longer with the ROG Phone 5 series thanks to the large 6000 mAh battery, and the phones also come with a 65-watt HyperCharge adapter that tops up the battery in the shortest possible time. The battery on the ROG Phone 5 series is optimised using new software optimisations and power-saving mechanisms, including a charging upper limit, steady charging and enhanced scheduled charging.

There are also passive power-saving mechanisms to limit inactive apps and deliver up to 67% more power savings. The ROG Phone 5 series always optimises itself for the best power efficiency, however it's being used.

The ROG Phone 5 series continues the ROG built-for-gamers design philosophy with ROG Vision, a new rear matrix display — available exclusively on ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate — that shows customisable animations in response to a variety of system and in-game events. ROG Vision can show whether the phone is charging, if there's an incoming call, whether X Mode is enabled and more. Owners can even create custom animations to make their phone even more personal. The ROG Phone 5 Pro features a colour ROG Vision display, while ROG Phone 5 Ultimate has a monochrome version.

There are also massive enhancements to the pioneering and AirTrigger 5 control system, and the powerful GameFX audio system has also been overhauled to deliver even more immersive sound. The upgraded AirTrigger 5 control system now gives gamers up to four distinct ways to interact with their ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 series supports a total of ten different motion controls, so gamers can easily pick the moves to fit their game. In a racing game, for example, they can swivel the phone to steer or pull it towards them to brake.

The AeroActive Cooler 5 now also features two extra physical buttons to allow a genuine console-like gaming experience.

ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate additionally feature innovative hidden rear touch sensors on the back cover, which provide L2/R2 trigger functions, just like a game console controller. These also work together with the ultrasonic sensors, the AeroActive Cooler 5 buttons and the motion controls to provide full control for a total gaming experience.

The GameFX audio system in the ROG Phone 5 series now incorporates symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers for truly balanced stereo sound effects. Optimised in collaboration with audio specialist Dirac, the projected sound quality will grab the user's aural senses and take them to a different world. There’s also a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a hi-fi-grade ESS DAC for lossless audio processing. The AudioWizard audio-tuning app has also been completely revamped to optimise sound for different audio styles, including Game, Cinema, and Music settings.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 series will be available in Australia and New Zealand from April. Local pricing is TBC at this time.