OPPO reveals sleek and modern Find X3 Series

OPPO announced the launch of its Find X3 Series, with two new models. The Find X3 Pro 5G headlines the series, with a premium and futuristic design as well as cutting-edge quad camera and immersive screen. It is OPPO’s first smartphone that both captures and displays 1 billion colours, bringing true-to-life accuracy via an abundance of shades. The Find X3 Lite 5G is the smaller one, bringing the series to an even larger audience.

Both models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platforms.

“We are extremely proud of the new Find X3 Series and are thrilled to launch the Find X3 Pro and Find X3 Lite locally to our premium technology offerings,” says Morgan Halim, Managing Director of New Zealand.

“This series pushes innovation even further and that’s highlighted with our flagship Find X3 Pro smartphone combining true image capture performance with a one-of-a-kind, elegant design. The goal of the series is to help customers bring colours to life by giving them the tools to capture and see 1 billion colours on a device that can not only perform but also looks incredible.”

The flagship device in the series, the OPPO Find X3 Pro, is the first smartphone to feature two primary 50MP cameras (wide-angle and ultra wide-angle) and leverage an innovative Sony IMX 766 imaging sensor for photographers to take their art to the next level.

The Find X3 Pro also delivers 10bit image and video processing, a professional DSLR-level feature, that yields truly high-quality video with wider dynamic range and colour depth. This offers even more creative expression through post-production – ideal for those who want to push the limits of their content.

Further taking advantage of its 10bit capabilities, under the Cinematic Mode, the Find X3 Pro comes with 4K imaging, a broad dynamic colour range and log format video recording. This offers full manual control over ISO, white balance, shutter speed and focus – truly making it a videographer’s best friend. Additionally, the Find X3 Pro debuts an ultra wide-angle camera with a freeform surface lens that helps drastically reduce distortion around the edges of photos and videos.

Bringing a new level of display excellence, the Find X3 Pro uses the 10-bit full-path Colour Management System to capture, store and display photos and videos up to 1 billion colours. The power of the 50MP cameras combined with the 1 billion colour display of the Find X3 Pro provide a pro-level colour accuracy right in the palm of the hand. In addition, the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution take apps, games and entertainment to a whole new level.

Housing the brilliant display, the Find X3 Pro’s design makes it a beautiful and durable device. The camera module is encased in the back panel, blending with the clean and slim design to create a uniquely comfortable feel in hand. The Find X3 Pro is also great for creators on the move, built with durability in mind as it features a robust bezel as well as dust and water resistance.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro delivers innovation at all levels, including performance, with the help of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform. Leveraging the most advanced mobile platform of the year, OPPO enables users to easily multitask and switch between even the most demanding apps.

Combining the Qualcomm mobile platform with a 4500mAh battery allows for outstanding battery performance whether it’s for gaming or binge-watching shows. The Find X3 Pro will always be ready to go before you know it – with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge allowing users to charge to 40% in only ten minutes or fully charged in 38 minutes. The 30W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge feature is new to the Find X3 Pro, providing a full charge in 84 minutes and also allows for reverse charging.

For the Find X3 Pro, OPPO have partnered with Hans Zimmer who has created exclusive ringtones and notifications for this device. Having scored more than 200 projects, Hans Zimmer’s accolades include an Academy Award, two Golden Globes, three Grammys, an American Music Award, and a Tony Award. The new ringtones and notifications composed by Hans Zimmer will roll out with a future OTA update.

The OPPO Find X3 Lite brings 5G connectivity and performance to a wide range of audiences, thanks to the use of advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platforms.

Users can take advantage of the best of the Find X3 Series’ features in a more accessible package with the Find X3 Lite. The smartphone comes with the same premium, elegant, yet ultra slim design and also runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform, combined a powerful quad camera, AI imaging and 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.

OPPO also announced the latest OTA 1.6 software for OPPO Watch, the company’s first smart wearable device that runs WearOS by Google. This update introduces 15 new watch faces, including two that reflect the design language of the Find X3 Pro. Users can now locate their phone from their Watch, and use it to trigger the camera shutter, reducing camera shake and making group shots simpler. These updated features make the OPPO Watch even more intelligent and versatile, and will be pushed via an update globally on 12 March.

The Find X3 Series is available for pre-order 16 March and on sale on 30 March. OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G will retail with RRP $1899, available in Gloss Black and Blue while the OPPO Find X3 Lite 5G retails for RRP $799 and is available in Astral Blue and Starry Black.