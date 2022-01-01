GoPro launches new app Quik

GoPro has launched a refresh of its mobile app and gave it a new name to reflect its purpose. Named Quik, the app makes it quick and easy to get the most out of your favourite photos and videos no matter what phone or camera you’re using.
At its core, Quik solves the “black hole” problem of your phone’s camera roll and ensures you’ll never lose track of your favourite photos and videos again. The next time you capture that special “keeper” photo or video, you can conveniently share it to the Quik app where it will be added to your own private “Mural” feed within the app.
You can also share images that already exist in your phone’s camera roll, text threads or wherever your favourite images may be. If you share multiple photos or videos at once to Quik, they’ll be grouped together as an event and the app will produce a compilation highlight video beat-synced to music—which you can adjust to your liking if desired.
Quik also features a suite of powerful yet simple editing tools if you prefer to edit your photos and videos yourself.
“Quik makes it simple and fun to finally make sense of the vast number of photos and videos we all have on our phones,” said GoPro founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. “You don’t even have to open the Quik app to organize your images, simply share your favourite shots directly to Quik from your camera roll, text threads or wherever your best shots maybe. We named it Quik because that’s what it is!”
“Helping people get the most out of their personal content represents an enormous long-term opportunity for our business and brand,” added Woodman.
Quik is available for iOS and Android and supports photos and videos from any modern phone or camera, including GoPros and DSLRs.
Some of the new features include:
Quik is free to download and use on a trial basis. Customers who want to unlock the app’s full capabilities can subscribe for $ 79.99/year. This will include unlimited cloud backup of your imported photos and videos at their original quality when the backup feature is released later this year.
GoPro Subscribers, who pay $79.99/year get all the benefits of a Quik subscription, plus: