Intel announces 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors

Intel has announced the 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors (code-named “Rocket Lake-S”), led by the flagship Intel Core i9-11900K.

Engineered on the new Cypress Cove architecture, 11th Gen Intel Core S-series desktop processors are designed to transform hardware and software efficiency and increase raw gaming performance​.

The new architecture brings up to 19% gen-over-gen instructions per cycle (IPC) improvement for the highest frequency cores and adds Intel UHD graphics featuring the Intel Xe graphics architecture for rich media and intelligent graphics capabilities.

At the top of the stack, the 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900K, features eight cores, 16 threads and 16 megabytes of Intel Smart Cache. Reaching speeds of up to 5.3GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, the Intel Core i9-11900K delivers even more performance to gamers and PC enthusiasts.

The unlocked 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processor also supports fast memory speeds with DDR4-3200 to help enable smooth gameplay and seamless multitasking on this platform.

Improvements in this generation also include up to 50% better integrated graphics performance with Intel UHD graphics featuring Intel Xe graphics architecture; Intel Deep Learning Boost and Vector Neural Network Instructions support​ to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) inference — vastly improving performance for deep learning workloads.

Through close collaboration with more than 200 of the top game developers, Intel brings a host of game, engine, middleware and rendering optimisations to applications so they can take advantage of 11th Gen Intel Core S-series processors to deliver exciting gaming experiences.

Enhanced overclocking tools and features for flexible overclocking and tuning performance and experience are also available for more flexible tuning to achieve unmatched speeds and superior game performance.

This generation includes real-time memory overclocking which enables changes to DDR4 frequency in real time, extending memory overclocking support for H570 and B560 chipsets allowing users to experience overclocking, Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) 2 and AVX-512 voltage guard band override, and an all new integrated memory controller with wider timings and Gear 2 support (in addition to Gear 1 support).

The new 11th Gen Intel Core S-series delivers rich media experiences, from AAA gaming to high-definition streaming with additional features including DDR4-3200 MHz support, 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes, Intel Quick Sync Video, enhanced media​ (10bit AV1/12bit high-efficiency video coding decode and end-to-end compression), enhanced display (Integrated HDMI 2.0, HBR3), and discrete Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E support.