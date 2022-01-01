8BitDo appoints Bluemouth as ANZ distributor and launches new SN30 Pro 2 controller

Bluemouth Interactive has announced its exclusive rights partnership with premier third party video game hardware company 8BitDo, bringing its range of retro-themed game controllers to Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re excited to be bringing 8BitDo’s incredible range to Australia and New Zealand. 8BitDo is revered internationally for providing the highest-quality retro controllers available,” said Bluemouth Co-Founder and Managing Director David Provan. “It’s great to be able to announce the launch of the SN30 Pro 2 which beautifully coincides with 8BitDo’s wider range launching in Australia and New Zealand in the coming months.”

Additionally, 8BitDo has launched its new SN30 Pro 2 controller, which Bluemouth is looking forward to bringing to market locally.

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro 2 controller is a pro-level Bluetooth controller designed for Switch, PC, macOS and Android devices. It features Ultimate Software which allows players to customise button mapping, adjust stick and trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros as well as controller profiles all from your mobile phone.

The controller also has two pro-level back buttons, software-free button mapping vibration and a 20-hour rechargeable battery for competitive and uninterrupted gameplay. It will be available in three colours: G Classic, black and grey.

The SN30 Pro 2 controller retails for NZ$ 99.95 and will be available from 6 June 2021 across retailers in New Zealand, including JB Hi-Fi (Australia and New Zealand), EB Games (Australia and New Zealand),Big W (online only), The Gamesmen, Amazon.com.au and Mighty Ape.