Sony introduces the small but powerful SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS compact speaker

Sony is introduceing the SRS-XB13 – a compact and portable wireless speaker that expands sound all around, featuring a durable exterior and a multiway strap that can be hung anywhere, whether that be on your backpack or on your wrist, or even from a beach umbrella. The portable speaker can be hung upside down from a higher place, making it ideal to be taken anywhere.

The EXTRA BASS feature means a passive radiator works together with a full range speaker to enhance low-end tones, giving bass a boost, despite the compact size. Additionally, the Sound Diffusion Processor expands sound in any space, with its DSP technology.

If you want an even bigger sound, pair two XB13 speakers wirelessly for a stereo sound that reaches even further. The XB13 has a dust and water-resistant design, so you can enjoy your music at the pool, park or on a long hike thanks to its IP67 rating.

It has up to 16-hours of music playback and now provides battery life information via your phone. It also has a built-in mic that lets you enjoy hands-free calling through the speaker.

The XB13 features Google’s Fast Pair technology so that you can connect compatible Android smartphones or tablets in seconds. Simply turn on your speaker and your nearby smartphone will prompt you to connect, so you can start playing your music faster.

The XB13 features USB Type-C charging and comes in three colours; black, taupe & light blue. The SRS-XB13 will be available in New Zealand from early April 2021 for SRP NZ$ 99.95.