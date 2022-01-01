Dyson launches air purifier with new sensing technology

Dyson unveiled its latest generation of purification machines with new solid-state formaldehyde sensing technology, designed to capture ultra-fine dust and allergens, even destroying volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including formaldehyde, launching in New Zealand in May 2021.

Formaldehyde is a colourless gas pollutant, released by furniture and wooden products containing formaldehyde-based resins like plywood and fibreboard, insulating materials and products such as paint, wallpapers, varnishes and household cleaning products4. Being 500 times smaller than particles the size of 0.1 microns, it is particularly difficult to capture and if left undetected can lead to prolonged exposure due to continuous release of airborne chemicals, known as off-gassing.

While other gel-based formaldehyde sensors can deteriorate overtime and are easily confused with other VOC pollution, Dyson’s new, solid-state formaldehyde sensor works alongside Dyson’s unique algorithm to precisely monitor formaldehyde levels - intelligently ignoring other gases which are detected by a dedicated VOC sensor.

Dyson engineers have also engineered the machine airflow pathways to achieve sealed HEPA 13 standard filtration – not only ensuring that no air bypasses the filter, but blocking any potential leak points through which dirty air might enter the airflow. This means Dyson’s latest purifiers remove 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns. Improvements of the airflow journey have made the Dyson Pure Cool Fomaldehyde 20% quieter, without any compromise on purification performance to reduce unwanted noise at home.

Alex Knox, Vice President of Environmental Care at Dyson said “The off-gassing tendency of formaldehyde means that it can go undetected in a home for years. Dyson has engineered a machine that provides accurate and successful sensing, capture and destruction of the pollutant. Our solid-state sensor doesn’t dry out overtime, lasting the lifetime of the machine. The COVID- 19 pandemic has raised global awareness about the air that we breathe and Dyson’s commitment to providing cleaner air through innovation and technology remains at the forefront of our mission.”

Every day, humans breathe up to 9,000 litres of air, and even before the COVID-19 pandemic spent as much as 90% of their time indoors.

There are a number of indoor pollution sources, which release pollutants like PM10, PM2.5, VOCs, NO2 and formaldehyde into the air. Sources of pollution are present in all aspects of our daily lives, whether that be PM2.5 emitted when cooking, VOCs released from cleaning products or the continuous off-gassing of formaldehyde from our living room furniture. Dyson’s new Purifier Formaldehyde range reflects the latest technology in three core areas: sensing, filtration and acoustics.

In addition to the existing particle, NO2, VOCs, temperature and humidity sensors, the integration of the intelligent formaldehyde sensor ensures precise sensing of the pollutant for the lifetime of the machine. While formaldehyde sensors can be gel-based and may deteriorate gradually as they dry out over time, the Dyson formaldehyde sensor uses an electro-chemical cell, so it does not dry out and its unique intelligent algorithm cross-checks data every second, selectively sensing to avoid confusion with other VOCs.

Dyson’s Selective Catalytic Oxidisation (SCO) filter continuously destroys formaldehyde at a molecular level. The catalytic filter has a unique coating, with the same structure as the Cryptomelane mineral. Its billions of atom-sized tunnels are the optimal size and shape to trap and destroy formaldehyde, breaking it down into tiny amounts of water and CO2 . It then regenerates from oxygen in the air to keep destroying it continuously without ever requiring replacement.

In Dyson’s new purifiers, it’s not just the filter that meets HEPA H13 standard, but the whole machine. It captures 99.95% of particles as small as 0.1 microns such as allergens, bacteria, H1N1 virus, pollen and mould spores. Dyson engineers worked to create high-pressure seals at an additional 24 critical points to prevent dirty air from bypassing the filters and carrying pollutants back into the room.

To achieve the 20% noise reduction, Dyson engineers refined the overall airflow path by widening the aperture (slot in which the air exits the machine) and its geometry was improved. This reduced the amount of friction between the air and the surface of the machine, resulting in less sound. The noise was reduced from 64 to 61 decibels at max fan speed.

Using Dyson Air Multiplier Technology, the machine can project purified air to every corner of the room. Auto mode enables the machine to maintain a preferred room temperate and air quality levels, while the machine can be entirely controlled by the Dyson Link App and activated by voice control.

The Dyson Purifier Formaldehyde range will be available in New Zealand from May 2021 at Dyson.co.nz and retailers including Noel Leeming, Heathcote, Farmers, Harvey Norman and JB-Hifi.