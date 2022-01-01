Fitbit Inspire 2 devices now findable with Tile

Tile and Fitbit are teaming up to make sure you can always find your Fitbit Inspire 2. Starting this week, your Inspire 2 device can be found using Tile’s Bluetooth finding technology. The partnership marks Tile’s entry into the wearables market and provides both new and existing Inspire 2 users access to Tile’s finding features at no additional cost.

“Fitbit is empowering people to lead healthier, more active lifestyles, and we want to help by ensuring you never lose your fitness tracker,” said Tile CEO CJ Prober. “With Tile’s finding technology now available directly from your Fitbit Inspire 2, you’ll never have to worry about missing a step. Wearables are an exciting new category for us to support and a strong complement to our existing integrations with headphones and laptops.”

As an existing Inspire 2 user, starting today and rolling out this week you will be prompted to update your device software in the Fitbit app to add the Tile feature and will then be directed to download the Tile app to activate the finding tool. All new Inspire 2 devices will also be capable of enabling Tile’s finding technology.

“Now with Tile technology, we’re adding even more convenience and helpful tools to Inspire 2, our accessible, easy-to-use activity and sleep tracker,” said Larry Yang, Director, Product Management of Fitbit Devices at Google. “We’re excited to partner with Tile so our users can focus on building healthy habits without worrying about not being able to find their misplaced device, with the potential to bring Tile’s finding technology to more Fitbit devices in the future.”

If you misplace your Inspire 2 at home, you can use the Tile app to locate your device. If you’ve misplaced your Inspire 2 and you're outside of Bluetooth range, you can use the Tile app to view its most recent location or leverage Tile’s global network to find it. Additionally, if your Inspire 2 is connected via Bluetooth to your phone, you can now use your Inspire 2 to ring your phone - even when it’s on silent.

Additional features, such as Smart Alerts, can also be accessed with a Tile Premium subscription. With Tile’s Smart Alerts, the Tile app will proactively notify you before you leave your Fitbit Inspire 2 behind when heading out of the house on a hike or walk.

Integrating Tile technology adds even more benefits to Inspire 2, the company’s most accessible, easy-to-use fitness tracker that helps you build healthy habits. Inspire 2 includes motivating fitness features that Fitbit users know and love, such as Active Zone Minutes, 20 goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tools and 24/7 heart rate tracking, all with up to 10 days of battery life. The tracker comes with a one-year trial of Fitbit Premium for even more support and guidance, with access to step-by-step fitness and nutrition programs, hundreds of workouts, mindfulness content and personalised insights to help users reach their goals.

Fitbit Inspire 2 with the Tile feature is available for NZ$ 199.95 at Fitbit.com and select retailers including Fitbit.com, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming.