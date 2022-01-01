D-Link launches new Unified Wireless AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 4x4 Dual Band PoE Access Point

D-Link A/NZ has launched its new DWL-X8630AP Unified Wireless AX3600 Wi-Fi 6 4x4 Dual Band PoE Access Point, tying into their Unified Wireless portfolio and now allowing business’ productivity to skyrocket on the back of the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The DWL-X8630AP boasts unparalleled bandwidth and flexibility. It is fully prepared to handle all day-to-day demands of medium to large-sized enterprises. Equipped with Wi-Fi 6, there are massive performance improvements, as well as all the features of 802.11ax now being available across the 2.4GHz band, as well as the 5GHZ band.

Turbocharged speeds, with more than 3.6Gbps of bandwidth across the 4x4 internal radio arrays, and centralised management make the DWL-X8630AP the ultimate boost for productivity, with Wi-Fi 6 hailing the end of slow business with its next-generation performance and efficiency.

The DWL-X8630AP comes packed with features to maintain super-fast data speeds, even during peak usage periods.

Band Steering automatically drives capable devices such as smartphones or tablets onto the 5GHz band, delivering them a better experience, especially in situations such as Full High Definition Video calls and meetings, which have grown exponentially over the past 12 months.

MU-MIMO handles congestion by being able to support more simultaneous streams of data, serving more people at the same time, resulting in less waiting time all-round.

A Load Balancing feature allows connections to be shared out fairly to surrounding Access Points, avoiding any single point becoming overwhelmed and providing a steady, consistent, high-speed connection for every user.

Beamforming technology continuously optimises each wireless signal, focusing and directing it towards receiving devices and following them as they move about. This adaptive beamforming enhances spectral efficiency and link quality.

Built in 802.11k technology makes roaming seamless. It maps out APs in the surrounding areas, providing a seamless transition to those devices ready to make the switch immediately to an AP that has a closer, stronger signal, even when staff are constantly on the move.

Versatile management options significantly cut down configuration and management time, making life easier for IT admins. Paired with a highly capable Unified Wireless Controller — such as the D-Link DWC-1000 or DWC-2000 — they can be managed remotely, with no need for onsite configuration. This also means you can roll out new configurations painlessly or keep your Access Point’s firmware up-to-date easily with remote batch configuration, as there’s no need to do them one by one.

The DWL-X8630AP is designed to be ready for rapid deployment. It is Power over Ethernet (PoE) ready, allowing easy installation in tricky locations that require connectivity by simply connecting the Access Point via an Ethernet cable to a compatible PoE switch, which then powers the device. Staff, clients, guests and anyone else who needs connectivity can be online in minutes.

The DWL-X8630AP is available now from www.dlink.com.au (RRP AU$ 1129.95), www.dlink.co.nz (NZ$ 1399.99) and from all authorised D-Link partners and resellers in both countries.