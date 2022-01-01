Poly unveils new video solutions for remote workers

Poly has announced the Poly Studio P Series, the industry’s first professional-grade personal video conferencing equipment, designed to give remote workers a high-quality, more office-like experience and professional presentation.

The company bets remote and hybrid working is expected to persist post-COVID and says it's estimated that by 2025, 70% of the workforce will be working remotely at least five days a month, and the percentage of workers permanently working from home is expected to double in 2021. Poly’s new personal video conferencing devices are designed to help remote workers seamlessly collaborate with colleagues and participate in meetings.

Developed specifically with remote workers in mind, the Poly Studio P Series includes the Poly Studio P5 Webcam, Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar, and Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display.

Additionally, Poly Studio P5 Kits provide a ready-to-work, out-of-the-box experience that bundles the new Studio P5 camera with select award-winning headsets or the portable Poly Sync intelligent speakerphone to optimise a complete work-from-anywhere set-up. Available in New Zealand later this year, these personal solutions combined with Poly Lens Desktop App and Poly+ paid subscription service bring hardware and software together under one roof, to simplify device management and solve work from anywhere.

Andy Hurt, Poly MD, ANZ, says the end markets for professional-grade communications gear have permanently expanded.

“Work is no longer a place, it's what you do. In a world less dependent on being in the same room, but still demanding live interaction, the importance of pro-grade, easy-to-use technology that offers a superior remote experience is paramount.”

The Poly Studio P Series applies Poly’s renowned professional audio and video expertise, from the company that put the first headset on the moon. Fine-tuned camera optics and microphones ensure users are seen and heard with exceptional clarity, while brilliant colours and automatic low-light compensation deliver broadcast-quality video from personal and shared spaces.

Mr Hurt said, “We’re in a new era of work with classroom collaborators, mobile medical providers, and boardroom brainstormers. Your video and audio conferencing devices are the last, most important mile for how you show up in a meeting and that makes all the difference in getting where you want to go. Poly Studio P Series gives you confidence that you can flawlessly deliver, every time.”

According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs report, 83 percent of global organisations surveyed plan to provide more remote work opportunities than before the pandemic. IDC research shows that 62 percent of organisations with longer-term commitment to digital transformation are investing in peripherals such as headsets and cameras in 2020-2021 to enable technology parity for all members of their workforce.

Amy Loomis, Ph.D., Research Director, Future of Work, IDC. says that businesses are making strong in investments in videoconferencing technology.

“Business and IT leaders are focused on deploying the right devices to simplify, secure and improve collaboration across their workforce. Poly’s professional headsets, video conferencing products and unified device management are designed to benefit these organisations as a whole – from enterprise IT, to small business owners, and workers alike – enabling a greater parity of experience across increasingly distributed work environments,” Loomis says.

The new Poly Studio P Series includes:

Poly Studio P5 Webcam – Personal webcam with camera optics optimised for video conferencing. Poly Studio P5 Webcam packs 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom, comes with a built-in privacy shutter, directional microphone, and integrated USB connectivity for headsets for easy audio plug-and-play connectivity.

– Personal webcam with camera optics optimised for video conferencing. Poly Studio P5 Webcam packs 1080p resolution and 4x digital zoom, comes with a built-in privacy shutter, directional microphone, and integrated USB connectivity for headsets for easy audio plug-and-play connectivity. Poly Studio P15 Personal Video Bar – Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified, the Poly Studio P15 is a personal video bar with powerful 4K clarity, automatic camera framing, and a powerful integrated speaker and microphone array with advanced NoiseBlockAI technology to block outside noise and give you everything you need in one sleek device so you can look and sound your best.

– Zoom and Microsoft Teams certified, the Poly Studio P15 is a personal video bar with powerful 4K clarity, automatic camera framing, and a powerful integrated speaker and microphone array with advanced NoiseBlockAI technology to block outside noise and give you everything you need in one sleek device so you can look and sound your best. Poly Studio P21 Personal Meeting Display – Video conferencing display that includes everything you need for a premium video conferencing experience, including a 21” display, camera, and audio all-in-one. Dynamic ambient lighting adjusts to illuminate and improve your appearance and overall video quality. USB connectivity frees Poly Studio P21 to work with any video app that runs on a PC or Mac.

– Video conferencing display that includes everything you need for a premium video conferencing experience, including a 21” display, camera, and audio all-in-one. Dynamic ambient lighting adjusts to illuminate and improve your appearance and overall video quality. USB connectivity frees Poly Studio P21 to work with any video app that runs on a PC or Mac. Poly Studio P5 Kit – The Poly Studio P5 webcam paired with your choice of personal device: A Poly headset or Poly Sync portable speakerphone, so you’re up and running in seconds. Choose between four out-of-the-box combinations with corded or wireless headset options from the Voyager and Poly Blackwire families, as well as kits that include Poly Sync.

The entire Poly Studio P Series comes with access to Poly Lens device management service through the new Poly Lens Desktop App.

With the Poly Lens Desktop App, you’ll be able to easily gain insights and manage a remote workforce from the cloud. The Poly Lens Desktop App also empowers users with tips on device setup, troubleshooting for the best possible lighting and camera placement, and ergonomics for the optimal workspace setup.

You also have the option to receive personal health and wellness tips throughout the day, such as suggested movement and hydration to keep your energy flowing. Meanwhile, IT can manage data and insights for voice, video, and headsets under a single pane of glass.

In addition to the new Poly Studio P Series and Poly Lens, Poly is also announcing Poly+, an exclusive personal device support service to provide:

Enhanced 24/7 tech-support around the world, including phone, chat, web, and live video so you can have your own dedicated IT hero on speed dial

An extended 3-year product replacement and overnight device replacement for lightning-fast support when you need it most

Single-app support across compatible Poly personal conferencing solutions so you can control your personal device settings, ensure up-to-date software, and advanced troubleshooting tools

Poly’s Studio P Series offers flexibility and choice with products that are designed to meet the hybrid demands of your day so you can be clearly seen and heard wherever you choose to work. The Poly P Series allows you to connect to the cloud-based video provider of your choice, including: Microsoft Teams, Zoom, GoTo by LogMeIn, and StarLeaf, so you can show up and stand out in any setting.

Poly Studio P5, Poly Studio P15 and Poly Studio P5 Kit will be available from April 2021. Poly Studio P21 will be available in mid-2021.