The biggest Nokia phone launch yet introduces six new smartphone models

HMD Global is announcing its biggest launch to date featuring six new smartphones – Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 – that have been streamlined into three distinct lines.

Top of the range Nokia X-series, intermediate G-series and entry-level C-series all deliver the quality experience that consumers have come to expect from the European mobile company. Products that are built to last inside and out thanks to industry-leading¹ security, superior durability, and the promise to provide the latest software, so you can keep your phone for longer.

Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global: “Today is more momentous than a regular product launch. The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our start-up journey. As a Finnish company, our approach to technology and business is human-first and that is reflected in this new smartphone range. We want people love their phones. The launch of HMD Mobile – a milestone in our journey to a holistic provider of all things mobile – amplifies this, and it is only the beginning. We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.”

Stephen Taylor, CMO, HMD Global: “For our team, innovative thinking is about unlocking high-value experiences to those who may have not had access to them before. Millions of people rely on a Nokia device for their everyday needs, from basic connectivity, to payments and creativity. We care about people trusting their phone. That’s why our industry-leading security offering runs across the new X, G and C ranges – everyone deserves to feel safe. We care about people keeping their phone for longer. These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability. And we want people to continue to love their phone. The X-series allows us to offer the benefits of our high-end partnerships with Qualcomm and ZEISS Optics. Finding that perfect balance between specs and affordability is what the G-series is all about. The C-series, meanwhile, thrives on delivering ultra-high value tech to the smartphone market. I’m proud of the niche we’ve carved within this extremely competitive market.”

At the top of the new portfolio are the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10. Pushing the boundaries of the mid-range, these smartphones are both powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G Mobile Platform which delivers enhanced performance and global 5G. The signature Nordic design that inspires all Nokia smartphones, is matched with three years of security and software updates for extra peace of mind.

Presented on the clean Android One interface, these handsets come with Android 11 straight out of the box. ZEISS Optics and innovative AI solutions are at the heart of the versatile imaging options. With a wide 6.67” Full HD+ punch-hole display, all of your content will be delivered on a crisp, eye-catching screen. Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 also come with a 100% compostable case in the sales box – designed to be tough on the ground but soft on the earth, it reduces waste, helping X-series go the distance.

The Nokia X20 comes with an impressive 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera on the rear. The all-new Dual Sight feature will activate two cameras simultaneously so you can capture multiple sides or multiple angles of the story. Then, enhance it further with a host of watermarking options.

The Nokia X10 has a 48MP quad-camera with Cinematic capture, complemented with a full suite of pro editing tools, so you can personalise, style and share stand-out content.

The two G-series models share the three-day battery life – the longest yet on a Nokia smartphone. The Nokia G20 is supported by three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible and two years of OS updates. The first members join the G-series with signature longevity, improved security thanks to face and side fingerprint unlock and an impressive 6.5” teardrop display with a handy brightness boost.

The Nokia G20 is an on-the-go creative studio that fits in the palm of your hand. With a 48MP camera, ample storage and immersive OZO surround audio, you can capture then relive your memorable moments in all their glory.

Nokia G10 has a triple rear camera and advanced imaging with AI-enhanced shooting modes, so your memories are perfectly preserved even from tricky low-light settings.

The C-series makes high-quality smartphone technology accessible to everyone on a budget series. The latest additions to the popular range bring forward features like the wide 6.5” HD+ display. With Android 11 (Go edition), adding up to 20% faster speeds, and improved security features, as well as Nokia smartphone durability with quarterly security updates for two years.

The Nokia C20 is an ultra-high value smartphone that comes with standout features that include the front and rear LED flash to capture those special moments even in low-light.

Local prices and distribution plans are yet to be disclosed