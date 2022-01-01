Digital Island leverages Amazon Connect to create new user experiences

Spark Business Group company Digital Island, which offers cloud communication and collaboration services to New Zealand businesses, today announced it will be leveraging Amazon Connect, a scalable, easy to use, omnichannel cloud contact centre from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to support its clients in New Zealand.

“Digital Island is thrilled to leverage Amazon Connect to assist New Zealand businesses and we are excited to see how our clients adopt the service to deliver superior customer experience (CX) outcomes”, said Leon Sheehan, CEO, Digital Island. “Contact centres are often at the heart of a customer’s experience and a positive interaction can be a powerful competitive differentiator.”

Amazon Connect provides a seamless experience across voice and chat for customers and agents, while helping to simplify contact centre operations, improve agent efficiency and lower costs. It also embeds machine learning (ML) capabilities to provide more personalised CX, and draws on data insights to provide powerful real-time and historical analytics.

“Businesses across New Zealand have depended on Digital Island’s experience for over 10 years in delivering cloud-based contact centres. We will now utilise our expertise to develop a solution that combines Amazon Connect contact centre technology, Digital Island’s unique simplified integrated user dashboard and a customised managed service wrap – delivering a comprehensive contact centre proposition to help businesses improve CX outcomes through their contact centres,” said Sheehan.

“By using Amazon Connect, we expect client call volumes to reduce by up to 24%, and businesses to report savings of up to 40% compared to existing phone systems using its consumption-based, pay-for-what-you use model. Working with AWS means we also can leverage the knowledge and experience of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform to support a customer’s contact centre transformation,” said Sheehan.

“We are really excited to see Digital Island’s solution built on Amazon Connect and how it can help revolutionise our contact centre and business operations”, said Martyn Miller, National IT & T, Dispatch & Welfare Manager at Armourguard Security, and Digital Island client.

“New Zealand businesses are embracing new technology to create innovative customer experiences,” said Nick Walton, Managing Director for AWS’s commercial sector in New Zealand. “In the last year, there has been an increase in the number of companies looking to move to the cloud as a result of the pandemic. We are pleased to work with businesses like Digital Island, which provide an important service in helping customers take the first step on their cloud journey to drive innovation and deliver business results at scale. We look forward to collaborating with Digital Island as they help New Zealand businesses transform the contact centre experience using Amazon Connect.”

“Clients are wanting innovative customer experiences to enhance their brand. We now have the technology that can enable this at scale, while reducing complexity, providing the adaptability for flexible working conditions and creating cost efficiencies to help NZ businesses accelerate their digital transformation,” said Sheehan.