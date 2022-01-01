Samsung delivers a cinema experience at home with The Premiere

Samsung Electronics New Zealand has announced the release of its all-new 4K Ultra Short Throw laser projector, The Premiere, providing Kiwis with a big picture cinematic experience from the comfort of their own home.

The Premiere will be available in 2 models; the LSP7T single laser projector offering up to 120-inch screen size and the top-of-the-line LSP9T which boasts triple laser technology with an up to 130-inch image size.

The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector, delivering revolutionary contrast and detail from bright and dark scenes with a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.

“Kiwis are lovers of amazing in-home entertainment, especially when it comes to big screens and an immersive experience,” says Jens Anders, Director Consumer Electronics at Samsung New Zealand. “The Premiere delivers just that, with 130-inches of 4K picture and sound quality from its innovative ultra-short throw triple laser projection technology, which lets viewers feel as though they’re in the cinemas while at home. The device offers fantastic sound with a compact design while its user friendly operating system has all the apps you need preinstalled, making it the perfect, easy to use offering for a home theatre or living room.”

“Our latest innovation in AV products is changing the entertainment experiences that New Zealanders can have in their homes. What was once seen as out of reach is now readily available, revolutionising the in-home entertainment market.”

With its ultra-short throw laser technology, The Premiere can be positioned close to the wall – allowing the sleek and compact design to neatly fit into a living room arrangement, and also for the unit to be moved easily away from the wall to adjust the screen size. The setup is quick and easy with no obtrusive installations.

With 2,200 lumens of brightness in the LSP7T (RRP $7999,95) and 2,800 in the LSP9T (RRP $12999.95), The Premiere delivers incredible brightness with defined detail. The Premiere also supports Filmmaker Mode – the first of its kind for a projector – which helps remove motion smoothing and other post-processing treatments allowing Kiwis to watch movies as the creators intended.

While The Premiere is bright and versatile enough to be used on a white wall in a semi-lit room, for the best picture quality experience it is recommended to be paired with a CLR projection screen. Using a CLR screen designed for ultra-short throw projectors absorbs ambient light while also reducing ceiling reflections, thus maximising the contrast and clarity of the image for the best experience possible.

Premium sound quality rounds out the immersive viewing experience; The Premiere LSP9T boasts two built-in woofers, two tweeters and Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology, providing powerful room-filling surround sound whether viewers are enjoying their favourite TV show, movie, or sports game.

Designed to fit seamlessly into your space with its premium and compact design, The Premiere looks great even when it is switched off, perfect for those who want a high quality viewing experience without a large visible screen when not in use. The textile finish by Kvadrat delivers a stylish and minimalist design that blends into a variety of living room settings and arrangements.

This smart projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV hub as well as a TV tuner, plus mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and Mobile Mirroring.3 The Premiere also features Samsung’s built-in voice assistant Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa, allowing you to control the projector using only your voice.⁵

The Premiere builds on Samsung’s expanding range of lifestyle TVs, including the newly released outdoor TV, The Terrace along with The Frame, The Serif and The Sero.