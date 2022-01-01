Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop 4

As people adapt to a spectrum of unique work environments, Microsoft is responding with a new assortment of audio and video accessories certified for Microsoft Teams and available to business customers.

Starting from NZ$ 1,749, the new Surface Laptop 4 is available for pre-order at the Microsoft Store on microsoft.com/en-nz and available to purchase at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, PB Tech and other major retailers starting 27 April 2021.

The Surface Laptop 4 retains the sleek iconic design of the Surface Laptop. This includes Microsoft's signature 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5” or 15” models, metal or Alcantara finishes, and first-rate touch, type and trackpad experiences.

Within this familiar and sleek form, Surface Laptop 4 offers even longer battery life, the power of the latest processors, Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, and bold new Ice Blue colour you can’t get anywhere else.

Kiwis today crave more flexibility than ever, with 71 percent claiming that they want flexible remote work options to stay, and 56 percent agreeing they are likely to move to a new location because of this newfound freedom. To meet these new demands, Surface Laptop 4 offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with low-light capability and a studio microphone array, ensuring video calls come through loud and clear as users connect with loved ones or participate in a crucial virtual work meeting.

But Microsoft is not stopping there. The announcement also includes new accessories available for business customers:

• Surface Headphones 2+, optimised for modern productivity the wireless headphones includes all the features you love about the Surface Headphones but now with a robust meeting experience with on-ear Teams controls and improved remote calling

• Microsoft Modern USB & Wireless Headsets, certified for Microsoft Teams, these new modern headsets enable greater focus and call privacy, especially in shared workspaces

• Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker, the new workday audio companion which offers people a better way to manage their Microsoft Teams meeting experience with a powerful speaker driver, dual microphones, and intuitive controls

• Microsoft Modern Webcam, a Microsoft Teams approved webcam that delivers high-quality, reliable video conferencing to enhance or add to any existing PC setup

The Surface Laptop 4 13.5” will sell with prices starting at NZ$ 1,749 and the Surface Laptop 4 15” starts at NZ$ 2,499.