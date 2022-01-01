HP launches at-home ink subscription service in New Zealand

HP Inc. has launched Instant Ink, New Zealand’s first ink subscription service for home printing. Through Instant Ink, new ink cartridges are delivered to customers’ doors before ever running out, while also saving them up to 50 per cent on ink costs.

With HP Instant Ink, the frustrations of at-home printing vanish, and subscribers have the convenience of Original HP ink arriving directly to their front door, before they've run out – you’ll never have to go to the store and remember what kind of printer you have again.

HP is offering the new service with a flexible pricing model based on the number of pages you print at home and option for high-volume cartridges, which last longer and allow you to go longer between having to replace your printer’s ink.

As part of the offering, a new, seamless recycling program lets you return used cartridges via the post – making it easier than ever to make sure your e-waste makes it into the recycling ecosystem.

Paul Gracey, Director of Printing Systems, HP Australia and New Zealand, said, “Our home and office needs are continuing to change as we embrace hybrid working and learning, and this is seeing a surge in the demand for printing at home. Instant Ink means we’ll no longer experience the dreaded ‘ink emergencies,’ with ink delivered straight to our doors well before running out. Instant Ink is bringing a level of flexibility never seen in printing, and we’re proud to bring this to New Zealand.”

Users can check if their HP printer is eligible and sign up for Instant Ink by visiting hp.co.nz/instantink. All Kiwis are offered a free two-month trial when they buy a new printer and sign up out of box, or visit hp.co.nz/instantink and sign up their existing printer. With no annual fee or locked in contract, users can change their Instant Ink subscription whenever they choose.

Once a subscription is activated, HP’s smart technology will anticipate when a replenishment delivery is needed. Some Instant Ink deliveries will also include a recycling satchel for empty cartridges, intelligently timed for when cartridges need to be disposed of, making it as easy as possible to recycle.

The offer allows users to subscribe and save up to 50% on Original HP Ink and receive two free months of Instant Ink, printing up to 700 pages each month when they first subscribe.

Kiwi customers will be able to subscribe to Instant Ink online and at selected retail partners including JB Hifi NZ, Harvey Norman NZ, and PB Tech.