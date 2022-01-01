Fitbit announces Luxe, their fashion fitness and wellness tracker

Fitbit has announced Fitbit Luxe, a fashion-forward fitness and wellness tracker designed to help you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness. Luxe offers the motivation and support you need to stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all in a fashionable bracelet design.

Luxe also gives you insights into your wellbeing through the Health Metrics dashboard in the Fitbit app to help you identify changes that could be caused by increased stress or fatigue. With Luxe, you’ll get six-months of Fitbit Premium for added support and deeper analysis of your data. Luxe is a sleek tracker with a colour touchscreen and up to five days of battery life. It can be paired with a wide range of stylish accessories, including a modern luxury bracelet from fashion brand gorjana.

“Over the past year, we’ve had to think differently about our health – from keeping an eye out for possible COVID-19 symptoms to managing the ongoing stress and anxiety of today’s world. Even though we are starting to see positive changes, it has never been more important to manage your holistic health,” said James Park, VP, GM and Co-Founder of Fitbit. “That’s why we’ve been resolute in introducing products to support you in staying mentally well and physically active. We’ve made major technological advancements with Luxe, creating a smaller, slimmer, beautifully designed tracker packed with advanced features – some that were previously only available with our smartwatches – making these tools accessible to even more people around the globe.”

With Luxe, Fitbit is making its relevant stress management tools available to users around the globe by bringing them to trackers for the first time. Now available with Luxe and all available heart-rate enabled devices, Fitbit’s Stress Management Score provides a daily assessment of your body’s ability to handle stress based on your activity levels, sleep and heart rate.

With Fitbit Premium you get a detailed breakdown of your Stress Management Score including information on your exertion, sleep patterns and responsiveness. Premium members also have access to a range of workouts and nearly 200 mindfulness sessions from popular brands like Aaptiv, Aura, Breethe and Ten Percent Happier to manage stress. This includes Deepak Chopra’s Mindful Method, an exclusive wellness collection created for Premium with more than 30 sessions to make a mindfulness practice more accessible. Fitbit is introducing four new sessions to Mindful Method, focused on bringing the power of mindful awareness to many real-life situations.

Luxe gives you access to Fitbit’s wide range of health and wellness features to support a holistic approach to healthy living. The Health Metrics dashboard tracks your breathing rate, heart rate variability (HRV), resting heart rate (RHR), skin temperature variation and coming soon, oxygen saturation (SpO2). For example, by looking at your weekly HRV and RHR, you may be able to see when there is a sudden change, which could be a sign of stress, fatigue or a cold. Plus, Premium lets you track your monthly trends and personal ranges, highlighting when one of your metrics is out of range.

With a light, slim form factor, Luxe is designed for maximum comfort, making it easy to wear nightly to manage your sleep. Sleep Score helps you better understand your sleep quality, and bedtime reminders can help you establish a more consistent sleep routine. Premium members can view deeper sleep analytics, and some will see feature tests as Fitbit works to expand its future offerings to give even more personalized guidance based on your sleep patterns.

Additional health tools include food, hydration and weight logging, and menstrual health tracking. Premium members have access to more than 60 new pieces of nutrition content including curated healthy recipes from Fitbit and Eating Well magazine.

In addition to all the health and fitness features, Luxe has key convenience and smart features like alarms, a stopwatch and timers to help you manage your day, all with up to five days of battery life. Stay connected and up to date with customizable call, text and smartphone notifications and set bedtime reminders or use do not disturb when it’s time to focus. Luxe’s broad compatibility with Android and iOS phones, plus Google Fast Pair, makes it easy to get moving while staying connected.

Luxe’s design has a soft, gentle shape that sits lightly on your wrist with a jewellery-like look and feel. Fitbit applied a modern take on traditional jewellery-making techniques using an innovative design process called metal injection moulding to create Luxe’s stainless steel case, providing the warmth expected of handcrafted jewellery, all while delivering a level of precision needed to enable its advanced sensor technology. The result is one of Fitbit’s most fashionable and comfortable devices yet, designed for a diverse range of wrist sizes for 24/7 wear. To produce the high polish synonymous with jewellery, Fitbit used a metal vaporizing technique on the soft gold and platinum finishes to provide a truly premium look and feel.

With a sleek buttonless design, Luxe is Fitbit’s thinnest touchscreen tracker to-date, with a variety of new clock faces on the first Fitbit tracker with a colour screen. Luxe’s intuitive swipe and tap functionality gives you easy access to your daily stats, notifications and core health and fitness features.

Luxe is available for pre-order today at Fitbit.com and at select retailers including Fitbit.com, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming, and major retailers, with worldwide availability starting in late May. Luxe retails for NZ$ 229.95 with a six-month Fitbit Premium trial. Following the six-month period, Premium is available for NZ$ 16.99 per month or NZ$ 139.99 per year in 18 languages in 175 countries. Luxe’s accessories range from NZ$ 29.95 to NZ$ 159.95 (NZD). The gorjana for Fitbit Luxe Special Edition is also available for pre-order today for US$ 199.95 with availability in June.

To preview how Luxe fits your personal style, Fitbit is offering a virtual try-on experience at select retailers. Simply scan the QR code at the Fitbit displays at participating retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming, and more, to see how Luxe looks on your wrist.