Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones

Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning 1000X series – the WH-1000XM5 wireless, noise-cancelling headphones. This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM4, to a whole new level.

The WH-1000XM5 has been created with Sony’s most remarkable noise-cancelling yet, with two processors controlling eight microphones that dramatically reduce noise, especially in the mid-high frequency range and an Auto NC Optimiser that automatically optimises noise cancellation, depending on the environment. Whether you’re trying to zone into your work in a busy cafe or aiming to relax during a hectic morning commute, the WH-1000XM5 create an immersive listening environment.

With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the WH-1000XM5 unlock the full potential of Sony’s HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise cancelling. These features improve sound clarity and bass reproduction, creating incomparable noise cancellation that allows you to totally switch off the world around you.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones are setting a whole new standard for high-quality audio. Sony’s selection of materials and their assembly means you can enjoy your favourite tracks in the way they should be experienced.

The specially designed 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. Sony’s unique technologies also include a premium-lead free solder containing gold for excellent connectivity and optimised circuitry that ensures you’re experiencing clear, consistent sound with every track.

You can now enjoy premium, High-Resolution Audio, with and without the wires, thanks to Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC. All your music will be restored back to high range sound with the use of DSEE Extreme which upscales digital music files in real-time, allowing you to appreciate all the fine details the artist injected into your most-loved tracks.

These new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalisation.

Sony’s Voice Pickup technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate your voice with perfect precision, while a newly developed wind noise reduction structure minimises wind noise during calls. So now a busy street or a noisy work environment can be the perfect place for a quick catchup call with friends or colleagues.

For those familiar with the design of the WH-1000X series, the WH-1000XM5 introduces a beautifully crafted evolution in the style for the range. An all-new noiseless design is finished in a newly developed soft fit leather with a step-less slider. The new synthetic soft fit leather material fits snugly around the head taking the pressure off your ears and blocking out external noise, so you can keep listening all day, free of discomfort.

Sony knows you’re moving through the world at a fast pace, so when you finish a busy workday and arrive at the calmness of your own home, the WH-1000XM5 make this transition seamless using Adaptive Sound Control. This automatically tailors sound to suit your situation, recognising your most frequented locations and adjusting the ambient sound settings accordingly.

The WH-1000XM5 integrate Quick Access so you can configure these headphones to resume Spotify playback with two or three taps, with no need to touch your smartphone.

Sony also helps you listen to your music safely with the Sony Headphones Connect app, comparing sound pressure data recorded by your headphones with the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO). You will receive instant OS notifications when listening levels are too high.

The WH-1000XM5 also comes with smart features to help you effortlessly sail through each day. Thanks to Speak-to-Chat you can stop for a quick conversation and your headphones will automatically stop the music and let in ambient sound. Once your chat is over, the music plays on, and with the help of instant pause, your personal soundtrack will stop playing as soon as you take the headphones off.

The WH-1000XM5 are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go. You can connect with friends and family, get information, listen to music, set reminders and more.

The WH-1000XM5 support Google’s new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices. You can also locate where you last left your headphones. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your headphones to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet.

The WH-1000XM5 comes with an impressive 30 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if you’re in a rush you can now get a remarkable three hours’ worth of charge in just 3 minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD).

The WH-1000XM5 comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage, letting you easily take your headphones wherever you travel.