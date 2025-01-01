Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Epson has launched the new EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector, a projector that utilises proprietary 3-Chip 3LCD technology to produce ultra-bright, ultra-colourful images for customers seeking epic immersive big-screen entertainment in their everyday living spaces.

With consumers in mind, the Epson EH-LS650 combines incredible 4K PRO-UHD technology with the right colour and white brightness to produce crisp, larger-than-life images – even in well-lit rooms.

The ultra-short-throw projector market has ramped up quickly in recent years with simplified streaming compatibility and a higher demand for bigger images that enable consumers to enjoy a broader range of entertainment options.

As the demand for ultra-short-throw projectors grows, Epson is expanding its best-selling lineup for big-screen entertainment to meet a broader range of viewing needs with the EH-LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector.

The new EH-LS650 is Epson’s newest 4K PRO-UHD1 model, capable of supporting high content resolution and is intended to redefine traditional gaming and movie-watching.

Whether watching movies, shows and sporting events or gaming with family and friends, the Epson EH-LS650 is engineered to amaze users with big, clear and immersive experiences.

Equipped with proprietary 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD technology and 3,600 lumens of colour and white brightness, the projector provides a front-row seat to an exceptionally colourful and sharp picture up to 120 inches.

Featuring a modern, redefined ultra-short-throw design, the projector can be placed close to the wall for easy viewing, making it convenient and easy to use in any sized room. Also, with the Epson Setting Assistant app set up, adjusting display size is hassle-free.

With built-in sound by Yamaha, designed exclusively for Epson, the 2.1 virtual surround system creates immersive sound performance straight from the box. To take the listening experience up a notch, Epson’s engineers designed a sleek new metal grille to cover the speakers with minimum distortion to the sound quality.

One eARC HDMI port has been added to make it easy to switch from the built-in speakers to other external Dolby Atmos or DTS-compatible AV receivers or soundbars.

Equipped with smart TV capabilities thanks to an Android TV interface, the EH-LS650 makes it easy to access popular streaming channels and allows users to stream live TV and search with built-in Google Assistant.

The Epson EH-LS650 Smart Streaming Laser Projector is available now at www.epson.com.au, www.epson.co.nz and via all authorised Epson resellers and partners for an RRP of AU$ 3,999.00 and NZ$ 4,299.00.