Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity

Posted on 8-May-2025 13:36


Arlo Technologies, Inc. is introducing its latest security camera accessory to the Australian and New Zealand markets—the Arlo PoE Adapter (VMA 3900-10000s). Designed for continuous power and internet with a recommended price at AU$59 and NZ$69, customers can now experience enhanced security.

 

The Arlo PoE Adapter keeps compatible Arlo devices; Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation), Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation), and Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) powered and connected to the internet.

 

It is easy to install, and customers can have it up and running in minutes. Requiring a PoE switch or injector, customers simply need to connect their device to the adapter and the adapter to the PoE switch or injector for direct, reliable and continuous power and internet.

 

Key features of the PoE adapter include plug and play, allowing quick and easy connection to an existing Ethernet port and continuous power and internet to hardwire compatible Arlo devices.

 

The PoE adapter is available for purchase now via the Arlo website and major retail partners.

 

  • In Box Items: 1x PoE adapter, 1x 3m USB C IP65 cable, 1x Quick Start Guide, 1x Adhesive Strip;
  • Power Input and Output: IEEE802.3af Input 37-57V, max input current 0.35A, power = 12.95W Output 5V 2A:
  • Requires: PoE switch or PoE injector;
  • Compatible cameras: E2 Indoor and E2 outdoor cameras (Direct to access point);
  • Connectors: Input RJ45 port. Output USB C connector;
  • IP Rating: IP65 compliant including the connector plug inserted into the camera. Operating temperature -20° C to 50° C





