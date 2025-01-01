Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training

Amazfit has launched two new performance-focused devices, the Balance 2 smartwatch and the Helio Strap, Amazfit’s first screen-free fitness, recovery and sleep tracker.

While both devices can be purchased and used individually, it's their combined potential as an all-in-one training and recovery system that sets them apart. Balance 2 is a premium multisport training partner that gives users access to advanced performance tracking. When paired with the Helio Strap, the system delivers even greater accuracy in heart rate monitoring, fatigue assessment, and recovery analysis. All data syncs effortlessly within the Zepp App, providing a unified ecosystem and experience across all Amazfit devices—no additional apps or subscriptions required.

Built for high performers, the new Amazfit Balance 2 supports daily training across multiple sports, perfect for hybrid athletes and anyone balancing gym workouts, strength training, running, cycling, golf, diving and more. It blends intelligent tracking, personalised insights and a design that transitions effortlessly from intense training sessions to workdays and weekend outings.

The watch has a scratch-resistant 1.5-inch sapphire glass screen with an AMOLED display and up to 2000 nits of brightness for excellent visibility in any lighting and sustained performance, plus 10 ATM water resistance and 21-day battery life.

As the Official Timekeeper of HYROX, Amazfit is the first brand with three dedicated HYROX modes. Specifically designed to support the demands of structured HYROX workouts, it lets users plan intervals, heart rate zones, transitions and recovery, then track and analyse it all in the Zepp App for smarter performance and faster recovery.

Enhanced monitoring includes key biometrics such as exercise heart rate, HRV, blood oxygen level, sleep patterns and more.

With 100-meter water resistance, Balance 2 supports both freediving and scuba diving up to 45 meters, enabling accurate tracking and enhanced safety for underwater performance. This is in addition to the 170+ Sport Modes, including running, swimming, strength training, HIIT, pickleball and more.

The Helio Strap is Amazfit’s first screen-free tracker designed to deliver fitness, sleep, and recovery data with exceptional comfort and no distractions. Ideal for athletes of all levels, Helio Strap captures advanced metrics and offers the freedom to train smarter and recover better. with no subscription required.

The strap has a 10-day battery life, on a single charge. It delivers high-precision heart rate tracking 24/7, enabling users to better understand training load, recovery status, and overall cardiovascular health.

“Through a single app, these two devices work seamlessly together—whether it’s during training or recovery monitoring. Each one complements and fills in the gaps of the other, enabling more accurate, cross-referenced data. This means more precise insights for the user, all within one simple, unified system,” said Wayne Huang, CEO of Zepp Health. “With no subscriptions, advanced tracking, and effortless syncing, this duo redefines what wearables can do—whether you’re a competitive athlete or simply striving to be your best.”

The Amazfit Balance 2 smartwatch will be available for US$299.99 (€299.9), while the Helio Strap will retail for US$99.99 (€99.9).