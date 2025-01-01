Human Mobile Devices Debuts Its First Smartphone in New Zealand

Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is further expanding into the New Zealand market, after years of delivering Nokia-branded devices to New Zealand consumers. The new HMD Key is the first-ever HMD-branded smartphone to launch in New Zealand, and is joined by the small, compact and ultra-affordable HMD 105 4G feature phone.

Commenting on the Introduction of HMD into the NZ market is, Craig Cooper the NZ Business Manager at Human Mobile Devices (HMD), said; "We are thrilled to be introducing HMD to the New Zealand Market. Smart or dumb, phones don’t have to be expensive to keep you connected and while the HMD Key makes sure users get what they need out of a Smartphone, the HMD 105 4G gives you the basics of connection. Both these devices are examples of HMD’s commitment to provide compelling options for all with both affordability and simplicity in mind.”



The arrival of these two devices, now available through Spark, The Warehouse, Noel Leeming and select partners, furthers HMD’s local New Zealand range, offering local consumers more choice when it comes to accessible, dependable, well designed and feature-rich devices that suit a variety of lifestyles and budgets.

Designed with speed, security, affordability and reliability in mind, and priced from just $89, the HMD Key is powered by Android14 experience (Go edition), and comes with an 8MP Auto Focus Dual back camera with flash and 5MP front camera, with Portrait, Night, QR code scanner, Time Lapse and Panorama modes all available.



Thanks to the HMD Key’s impressive battery life, users will have power for up to 47 hours between charges. Whether you’re browsing, playing your favourite mobile game or catching up with loved ones, the HMD Key will keep you connected.



Another component of the HMD Key is its commitment to security. With quarterly security updates for the next two years, users will have peace-of-mind knowing that their data is safely and securely stored.

For those consumers looking at returning back to simpler times and who seek devices that takes them away from the digital world, the new HMD 105 4G is a great option with a powerful battery offering up to 15 days of standby time and up to 21 hours of talk time thanks to its 1450 mAh removable battery, the HMD 105 4G won’t let you down.



The HMD 105 4G is designed for everyday life featuring a classic, durable design with large tactile buttons and a bright 2.4 inch display. It fits comfortably in your hand and pocket, with a tough build to handle everyday bumps and drops.



The HMD 105 4G includes built-in FM radio, MP3 player, a handy LED torch, and space for up to 2,000 contacts. It’s a stylish and practical option as a new digital detox sidekick.



The HMD Key (RRP NZ$89, SIM-locked to Spark NZ) and the HMD 105 4G (RRP NZ$49, SIM-locked to Spark NZ) are now available in New Zealand through Spark NZ, The Warehouse and Noel Leeming.