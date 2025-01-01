Samsung Introduces Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A07

Samsung Electronics recently unveiled the latest Galaxy A Series—introducing the all-new Galaxy A17 5G/LTE and Galaxy A07 LTE. Designed to empower users in every moment, these new devices combine essential AI-powered features for productivity and entertainment, strengthened security and privacy upgrades, as well as a sleek, modern design — delivering must-have experiences at accessible price points that help you get more out of every day.

The new Galaxy A17 offers some fan-favorite features from the Galaxy S Series, furthering Samsung’s vision of democratising the latest AI experiences to more users. This includes the seamless integration of Gemini activation through pressing and holding the side button, as well as Gemini Live , a completely voice-activated hands-free experience. Both these features allow users to cue seamless interactions across Samsung, Google or third-party apps like Spotify.

Circle to Search with Google is also available on the Galaxy A17 – supporting new ways to access information in the moment – whether it is simply circling on screen, or instantly searching for music playing in one’s surroundings, or through speakers on their device.

For low light adventures, the new Galaxy A17 brings together enhanced optical image stabilisation that enables shake-free videos and brighter images than its predecessor , along with a triple camera system that includes a 5MP Ultrawide, 50MP Wide, and 2MP sensor to capture the details of your core memories in every setting.

Users can look forward to smooth and immersive viewing experiences with the new Galaxy A additions. The Galaxy A17 comes with a 6.7-inch large Super AMOLED display, while both models feature an enhanced 90Hz refresh rate and an upgraded application processor (AP) to deliver fast and smooth Galaxy experiences across gaming, video streaming and other multitasking needs.

The Galaxy A17 and Galaxy A07 will receive six generations of Android OS upgrades along with six years of security updates, to deliver mobile experiences that are both up-to-date and secure.

Users can also take advantage of Samsung’s best-in-class security and privacy innovations. The Samsung Knox Vault protects personal information in a separate tamper-resistant hardware, for better peace of mind as users go about their digital lives .

In addition, the Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A17 LTE and Galaxy A07 LTE are equipped with Theft Protection which allows remote locking of the home screen as well as force biometric authentication to restrict further unauthorised access. Auto Blocker is also available on all the A Series additions, helping owners protect their device and data by preventing the installation of applications from unauthorised sources and blocking malicious activity.

The new Galaxy A17 will be available in 5G (NZ$399) and LTE (NZ$299) variants. The Galaxy A07 LTE will be available for NZ$229.

A17 5G and A07 will launch in New Zealand on the 5th September.