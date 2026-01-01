OPPO Pad SE Matte Display Edition Review

I have been using the new Android-based OPPO Pad SE Matte Display Edition tablet for the past few weeks, for this review. Out of the box it looks like any other tablet, but the reality is different. The 520g device sports a beautiful 1.351” (27.94cm measure diagonally, 1920x1200 pixels) matte screen, making it incredibly comfortable for longer use, and an absolutely pleasure to touch – with no visible fingerprint oil on the screen. With a maximum refresh rate of 90Hz and 207 PPI (pixels per inch) it’s fluid and easy on the eyes.

I’ve been using it mainly to stream video, such as Netflix and personal Plex libraries. While the LCD panel does not support HDR, the brightness and colour depth (8 + 2 bits) still make it a nice device for this kind of content.

Talking about something it does not support, it’s worth noting that it does not have a fingerprint sensor, but it does have support for face unlock, which works faster than entering the PIN.

The buttons are well positioned, with power on the left side and volume up and down on top of the device. There four speakers (two on each side), with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

The system is running ColorOS 15, OPPO’s version of Android 15. It is based on an eight-core MediaTek Helio G100 CPU and supported by an Arm Mali-G57 MC2. It comes with 4 GB RAM and the ability to use up to another 4 GB from the 128 GB storage pool for a total of 8 GB memory. If you don’t use that much storage, it’s worth it as additional RAM makes the system more efficient.

Not that it needs it, really as performance is good, with fast application start up and switch times.

The cameras are really not the highlight here, as they are just enough for some basic image capture. While their specs 5 megapixels aren’t even close to those of mid-tier phones, you still get some good pictures, and videos up to 1080p at 30 fps (frames per second), making it a worthwhile device for conference and video calls.

The image editor uses AI to enhance or fix photos, with tools for removing blur, erase unwanted objects or people and to fix images with reflections like the ones you get when taking photos through glass.

To connect the OPPO Pad SE Matte Display to the world you can rely on modern Wi-Fi 5 (802.11a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5.4 with support for BLE Audio. The Bluetooth codec list is wide, including SBC, AAC, aptX HD and LDAC, which is great now that most music streaming services support high-definition audio. You can enjoy this new level of audio with the build speakers, or if using a good pair of Hi-Res Audio headphones.

Like other OPPO devices, this tablet shines when it comes to power. With a 9340mAh (26Wh) battery (rated at 9098mAg 35.12Wh) it can provide hours of use. The specs list up to 11 hours of continuous video, or 80 hours of music only. This is impressive by any measure.

A feature called Smart Power Saving Mode can be turned on and it will automatically place the device in a sleep mode that saves power, ensuring you can always turn it on, even after months of being unused.

But most importantly, if you do need to charge it, fast charge with SUPERVOOC 33W and PD (9V, 2A) gets you back on track super-fast.

OPPO has put some work into easy communication and collaboration, thanks to the O+ Connect software, which works across tablets and phones, including from other brands.

If you are thinking of using this tablet for watching videos or for studying, emailing and browsing, or even some photo-based content creation, then you can be certain it fits your needs.

The OPPO Pad SE Matte Display Edition is available in New Zealand now.