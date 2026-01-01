Dyson PencilVac Fluffycones Review

One has to find it funny a company calls its innovative vacuum cleaner the “PencilVac Fluffycones” but that’s exactly what Dyson has done. I will call it PencilVac for short.

When I first read about this new vacuum cleaner I didn’t think much of it. But that changed when I had the chance to use it around the house.

This amusing device is designed for hard floors only and the Dyson website explicitly say not to use it on carpet. Which is ok for us, as we have beautiful hard wood floors.

The name PencilVac is apt. The vacuum itself, without the cleaning head (the “Fluffycones”) measures 1160mm, and has a circumference of about 130mm. As thin as it sounds it includes a 30-minute battery, and a 0.08l dust bin.

Don’t be misled by these numbers. A 30-minute battery was enough to clean a 100 sq m house, and the bin was just big enough for that too.

The vacuum compresses the collected dirty, so the bin holds quite a lot. A new “syringe-action” bin-emptying mechanism compacts the dust deep into the bin, allowing you to empty it in a two-way move without creating clouds of dust. You can also easily remove the dustbin and filter. They are both washable with water only, and need to dry for 24 hours before being used again.

The Fluffycone cleaner head has four conical brush bars that automatically detangles and removes long hair. You can swivel the cleaner head in all directions, navigating your way around obstacles. You can also flatten the handle all the way down, to a heigh of 95mm, so you can get under sofas, tv cabinets and other furniture.

Thanks to the swivelling head and to four small rotating castors you can move the PencilVac fowards and backwards and left to right. This means you can cover a lot of ground without having to reposition it. It’s surprisingly mobile, making cleaning a lot quicker.

The cleaner head has two LEDs pointing in opposite directions, highlighting the dust lying on the floor, giving you an indication of cleanliness and helping guide you during the cleaning process.

The battery is charged while the PencilVac rests on its magnetic dock, which I thought is a lot easier to use than the wall-hanging mounts the other Dyson models use. You can easily park it with a flick of your wrist and as easily grab it for a quick clean. A full battery charge takes about three hours, but if you are not depleting the battery completely, you won't even notice it.

Operation is very simple. There's an on/off button and a button to switch between eco, medium and strong modes. Each level will use more power than the previous one. A small colour LED display will show you current power mode and visual indication of any blockage location.

You also find a combi-tool in the box, which can be used for those hard-to-reach places, like up high curtains or light shades.

A mobile app is available. It provides use instructions and also firmware updates. I was certainly surprised with a notification of a new firmware for this vacuum cleaner when I first used it.

I can certainly say the PencilVac Fluffycones is a surprising tool and recommend it if you have hard floors around the house.