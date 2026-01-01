One NZ Satellite Data Takes off With Apps and WhatsApp Calling

One NZ has taken its next giant leap, expanding on the existing satellite messaging service to include select apps and satellite voice calling via WhatsApp for eligible customers. Satellite messaging and apps are powered by Starlink’s network of 650 Direct-to-Cell satellites.

“Satellite texting changed the game for New Zealanders, who are now safer and better connected because of this service. But it was always a starting point for One NZ customers,” says Experience and Commercial Director, Joe Goddard. “We’re now taking things to the next level rolling out data, giving customers with an eligible phone and plan access to important information like weather and maps while outside of traditional mobile coverage – and letting them keep in touch with friends and family with satellite calling on WhatsApp when they have line of sight to the sky.”

Since One NZ Satellite was launched with texting as a world-first in December 2024, customers across the country have embraced the service, sending over 10 million messages through space.

This is helping Kiwis connect with each other in parts of New Zealand where mobile signal didn’t traditionally reach – which equates to around 40% of the country’s landmass – and they can now communicate through the satellite-to-mobile network.

Late last year, One New Zealand worked closely with Samsung to provide early access to data for customers with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 or Flip7 FE phones on an eligible plan. One NZ has now also opened its satellite data service to customers with an Apple iPhone 13 and above and is planning to add more phones to the line-up in the coming months.

Joe adds: “Samsung has been an awesome partner in preparing to roll out data via Starlink’s satellite constellation. This is truly cutting-edge work and we’re thankful for their hard work to get us to this point. I’d also like to thank Meta, who sent engineers down to Aotearoa in 2025 to perform WhatsApp testing with our teams, helping us refine the experience in the run up to launch.”

One NZ customers with an eligible phone and plan and line of sight to the sky, now have access to WhatsApp (including Meta AI), Google Maps, AllTrails, Plan My Walk Accuweather, and X.

“Accessing the data service works in the same way as our satellite TXT service, with phones picking up the satellite when out of range of our mobile signal,” says Joe.

“We’ve heard from many Kiwi this summer who’ve been relying on our satellite service while tramping on Great Barrier, deep sea fishing, and travelling through the Arthur’s Pass to name but a few. We’ve also heard examples of how One NZ Satellite has provided reassuring connection during emergency situations. We’re excited to hear how the addition of data keeps our customers better connected.”

One NZ is working with app developer Smudge to help support local New Zealand companies to get their apps ready for the new satellite data service.

“Having been first in the world to launch our satellite IoT service in 2025, we know that businesses in New Zealand will find expanded data coverage super valuable. Anyone with a remote field force or who travels for work will be safer and can get more done with One NZ Satellite,” adds Joe.

“We’re excited to see a Kiwi app, Plan My Walk, become satellite enabled recently, and we hope to see even more Kiwi apps launch soon, to add to the international ones currently being offered.”