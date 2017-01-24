Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums IGLOO closing down
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74068 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#208043 24-Jan-2017 15:58
Just received:

 

 

From 1st March, IGLOO will be closing down. We’ve got some important information to share with you to make sure you can still enjoy great TV with IGLOO until the 1st March and what happens after this.

 

HOW TO PURCHASE YOUR LAST CHANNEL PACK

 

From the 30th January, to purchase a channel pack, you will need to call our customer service team. This is because your last channel pack will be charged on a pro-rata basis and we want to make sure we get those charges right. So for example, if your channel pack expires on the 5th February, you’ll only be charged for 23 days to take you up to the 1st March.

 

Get in touch with our call centre on 0800 2 44566.

 

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO MY IGLOO BOX?

 

When IGLOO closes on the 1st March, your box will get an automatic update to make sure you can still use the box to watch Freeview channels.  Once this update happens, you won’t have some functionality and technical support you normally get from IGLOO but you will be able to watch Freeview channels through your box.  What do you need to do?  Just make sure your IGLOO box is plugged in and turned on from 1st until 15th March. 

 




DjShadow
3845 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #1708822 24-Jan-2017 15:59
Any word on what is happening with their DTV frequency?

Linuxluver
5788 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1708823 24-Jan-2017 16:00
Are we sad? 

This was inevitable......  One of the reasons I never signed up. 




msukiwi
1515 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #1708829 24-Jan-2017 16:02
I'm surprised it lasted as long as it did!



mattwnz
18699 posts

Uber Geek


  #1708840 24-Jan-2017 16:18
Anyone know if people still get an EPG for freeview? eg Does the final software update turn it into a regular freeview box with all channels including Choice? I don't think igloo had all the freeview channels previously, although I maybe wrong.

old3eyes
8845 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #1708875 24-Jan-2017 17:16
DjShadow:

 

Any word on what is happening with their DTV frequency?

 

 

Prime +1 , 2, 3  ??




Regards,

Old3eyes

openmedia
2778 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #1709359 25-Jan-2017 13:27
old3eyes:

 

DjShadow:

 

Any word on what is happening with their DTV frequency?

 

 

Prime +1 , 2, 3  ??

 

 

All in HEVC DVB-T2 ;-)




Jasonsbx
24 posts

Geek


  #1714111 1-Feb-2017 18:54
This was announced last year along with transfer offer to Sky basic for same price i.e. $20 until July. Igloo boxes get software upgrade to remove Igloo features and turn them into standard freeview boxes. 



mm1352000
1149 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1714119 1-Feb-2017 19:22
Would somebody with a DVB-T2 tuner be so kind as to grab a 60 second transport stream dump for me before Igloo goes away?

wazzageek
1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1714180 1-Feb-2017 21:11
Jasonsbx:

This was announced last year along with transfer offer to Sky basic for same price i.e. $20 until July. Igloo boxes get software upgrade to remove Igloo features and turn them into standard freeview boxes. 



Would you have a link to the announcement that would turn the boxes into standard freeview boxes?

Cheers

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74068 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #1714183 1-Feb-2017 21:16
wazzageek: Would you have a link to the announcement that would turn the boxes into standard freeview boxes?

Cheers

 

Here (as in "Did you read the whole first post?")




mattwnz
18699 posts

Uber Geek


  #1714185 1-Feb-2017 21:21
Jasonsbx:

 

This was announced last year along with transfer offer to Sky basic for same price i.e. $20 until July. Igloo boxes get software upgrade to remove Igloo features and turn them into standard freeview boxes. 

 

 

 

 

When they announced it last year, I don't recall them saying that they would release a patch to turn them into standard boxes, just that freeview channels would continue to work. But even if they do release a patch, unless it has the freeview EPG, and all the channels such as Choice TV, it will be pretty crippled, and won't have the same functionality as a normal freeview box.

wazzageek
1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1714191 1-Feb-2017 21:25
freitasm:

wazzageek: Would you have a link to the announcement that would turn the boxes into standard freeview boxes?

Cheers


Here (as in "Did you read the whole first post?")



Ermmm - bumble. I guess I read the comment as an official freeview box. I wonder what the software patch will contain. I was looking at putting out the igloo box to pasture, but it works well for SWMBO.

/humble

wazzageek
1077 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1714195 1-Feb-2017 21:27
mattwnz:

Jasonsbx:


This was announced last year along with transfer offer to Sky basic for same price i.e. $20 until July. Igloo boxes get software upgrade to remove Igloo features and turn them into standard freeview boxes. 



 


When they announced it last year, I don't recall them saying that they would release a patch to turn them into standard boxes, just that freeview channels would continue to work. But even if they do release a patch, unless it has the freeview EPG, and all the channels such as Choice TV, it will be pretty crippled, and won't have the same functionality as a normal freeview box.



Choice TV is currently working on our Igloo box - as far as I can tell all the freeview channels work on our Igloo box.

mattwnz
18699 posts

Uber Geek


  #1714247 2-Feb-2017 00:00
wazzageek:
freitasm:

 

wazzageek: Would you have a link to the announcement that would turn the boxes into standard freeview boxes?

Cheers

 

 

 

Here (as in "Did you read the whole first post?")

 



Ermmm - bumble. I guess I read the comment as an official freeview box. I wonder what the software patch will contain. I was looking at putting out the igloo box to pasture, but it works well for SWMBO.

/humble

 

 

 

Will be interesting if it will be able to pull the freeview EPG from the TV signal, as I believe it currently gets it over the internet, like the tivo. 

mattwnz
18699 posts

Uber Geek


  #1714248 2-Feb-2017 00:02
wazzageek:
mattwnz:

 

Jasonsbx:

 

 

 

This was announced last year along with transfer offer to Sky basic for same price i.e. $20 until July. Igloo boxes get software upgrade to remove Igloo features and turn them into standard freeview boxes. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

When they announced it last year, I don't recall them saying that they would release a patch to turn them into standard boxes, just that freeview channels would continue to work. But even if they do release a patch, unless it has the freeview EPG, and all the channels such as Choice TV, it will be pretty crippled, and won't have the same functionality as a normal freeview box.

 



Choice TV is currently working on our Igloo box - as far as I can tell all the freeview channels work on our Igloo box.

 

 

 

They must have added it in, becuase I recall I couldn't find it on igloo when Choice first came out, or maybe my signal wasn't strong enough to get all the channels.

