From 1st March, IGLOO will be closing down. We’ve got some important information to share with you to make sure you can still enjoy great TV with IGLOO until the 1st March and what happens after this.

HOW TO PURCHASE YOUR LAST CHANNEL PACK

From the 30th January, to purchase a channel pack, you will need to call our customer service team. This is because your last channel pack will be charged on a pro-rata basis and we want to make sure we get those charges right. So for example, if your channel pack expires on the 5th February, you’ll only be charged for 23 days to take you up to the 1st March.

Get in touch with our call centre on 0800 2 44566.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO MY IGLOO BOX?

When IGLOO closes on the 1st March, your box will get an automatic update to make sure you can still use the box to watch Freeview channels. Once this update happens, you won’t have some functionality and technical support you normally get from IGLOO but you will be able to watch Freeview channels through your box. What do you need to do? Just make sure your IGLOO box is plugged in and turned on from 1st until 15th March.