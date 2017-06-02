Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon
Getting Neon on Sony TV


13717 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 214902 2-Jun-2017 10:53
So I have free Neon courtesy of VF.

 

Can I watch it on my Sony Bravia by putting an app on the TV or do I have to stream it from my phone (which seems a bit convoluted in these days of simple solutions)?

 

 

 

(The TV is a 2016 model running Android)





1956 posts

Uber Geek


  # 1793686 2-Jun-2017 13:13
According to their website (Ways to watch) the App only works on Samsung TVs since 2013. Guess youll have to stream it to the TV somehow.

 

https://www.neontv.co.nz/



13717 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 1793697 2-Jun-2017 13:27
I can do that from an Android phone since the TV has Chromecast built in.

 

Is content still able to be in HD etc etc if you do that?

 

 

 

Seems mad that you can't just get the app on the TV in this day and age.





 
 
 
 


57 posts

Master Geek


  # 1793828 2-Jun-2017 16:26
Geektastic:

 

I can do that from an Android phone since the TV has Chromecast built in.

 

Is content still able to be in HD etc etc if you do that?

 

 

 

Seems mad that you can't just get the app on the TV in this day and age.

 

 

 

 

App development for devices, especially TVs and consoles, is time consuming unfortunately, hence why there isn't a native app for many manufacturers TVs yet.

 

 

 

The Google Cast functionality on the Sony Android TV's is not officially supported due to a playback issue with some content. Titles in HD are fine but some SD content doesn't play as well as they should at present. For the best experience, use a proper Chromecast 2 or Chromecast Ultra.

1 post

Wannabe Geek


  # 2400853 17-Jan-2020 16:14
Hi, I've asked for this Topic to be unlocked as this still seems to be an issue in 2020.  I have a 2019 Bravia OLED TV and I'm unable to locate the Neon App via the Google Play Store.  I currently need to cast from my device to watch Neon on this TV.  I have Neon NZ support staff looking into this for me as they seem a little bewildered as to what is happening.  I'll feedback to this post as I get info.  I seem to also have issues finding TVNZ on Demand app as well.  Not operating a VPN either.  

 

 

 

I have Neon NZ support staff looking into this for me as they seem a little bewildered as to what is happening.  I'll feedback to this post as I get info.  I need to provide the Firmware version for my TV as a next step.

