Sky Sport Now - 2019 changes


# 253090 25-Jul-2019 13:24
Sky TV just announced a whole revamp of their sports channels + offerings.

 

 

 

12 sports channels - https://www.sky.co.nz/-/mk_pressrelease_0107-1

 

The full new channel line-up is:

 

  • Sky Sport News
  • Sky Sport 1 - Rugby 24/7
  • Sky Sport 2 - Cricket 24/7
  • Sky Sport 3 - Home of Netball
  • Sky Sport 4 - Home of Rugby League
  • Sky Sport 5 - Home of Motorsport
  • Sky Sport 6 - Golf 24/7
  • Sky Sport 7 - Football 24/7
  • Sky Sport 8 - Best of The Rest
  • Sky Sport 9 - Best of The Rest
  • ESPN
  • ESPN 2

Sky Sport Now app  - https://www.sky.co.nz/-/mk_pressrelease_2507-1

 

Sky Sport Now will have:

 

  • All 12 Sky Sport channels (compared to the 4 channels on Fan Pass), including dedicated homes for Rugby, Cricket, Football and Golf; and channels that strongly feature Netball, League, Motorsport and more; and the two ESPN channels
  • The new Sky Sport News channel, with daily news from New Zealand and around the world, expert opinion and analysis, exclusive interviews, and a raft of features to keep every keen sports fan ‘in the know’
  • The ability to link to a big screen
  • Flexible pricing, with weekly and monthly prices, and a special annual deal
  • Access to replays, highlights, features and documentaries on demand
  •  A great new stats section, with results, fixtures, tables and top performers.

Sky Sport Now will be available from 14 August, and can be purchased for:

 

  • Week Pass $19.99
  • Month Pass $49.99
  • 12 Month Pass $39.99 per month

  # 2283418 25-Jul-2019 13:28
Feels like a move in the right direction, but with everything else I have to pay for, $40 a month for sport that is diminishing in its content seems steep. 

 

 

 

I'll pass




  # 2283467 25-Jul-2019 14:23
Am I missing something here? What happens (if anything) to the existing Sky Sport package (via STB) and SkyGo?




  # 2283471 25-Jul-2019 14:26
eracode: Am I missing something here? What happens (if anything) to the existing Sky Sport package (via STB) and SkyGo?

 

The existing STB package is expanded to those 12 channels (assuming in HD?)

 

FanPass is replaced with Sky Sport Now.

 

 

 

What's not to like? I think it's a great move. Wish it was out last week - I signed up for a month with RugbyPass to watch the rugby, would have used the weekly pass (or even monthly) for it instead.

 

Hopefully they are pretty quick to market with SmartTV/AppleTV/AndroidTV apps.

  # 2283474 25-Jul-2019 14:36
trig42:

eracode: Am I missing something here? What happens (if anything) to the existing Sky Sport package (via STB) and SkyGo?


The existing STB package is expanded to those 12 channels (assuming in HD?)


FanPass is replaced with Sky Sport Now.


 


What's not to like? I think it's a great move. Wish it was out last week - I signed up for a month with RugbyPass to watch the rugby, would have used the weekly pass (or even monthly) for it instead.


Hopefully they are pretty quick to market with SmartTV/AppleTV/AndroidTV apps.



Thanks. I didn’t say anything about not liking the changes - I simply asked about existing arrangements without expressing an opinion.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

  # 2283476 25-Jul-2019 14:41
Could do with a Pay per view option, for those one off special event sports / games one may want to view.

  # 2283586 25-Jul-2019 16:23
so no more mobile-only cheaper option fan pass?

  # 2283589 25-Jul-2019 16:26
Soooo .....Do you have to be an existing customer? With a basic subscription?

 
 
 
 




  # 2283599 25-Jul-2019 16:31
Azzura:

 

Soooo .....Do you have to be an existing customer? With a basic subscription?

 

 

 

 

No, its a replacement for Fanpass. You can sign up online like Spark Sport, Netflix etc.

  # 2283600 25-Jul-2019 16:32
Limited to one stream at a time?

  # 2283619 25-Jul-2019 16:50
Looks mint. I was about to move to Fan Pass, this is perfect timing. 

  # 2283620 25-Jul-2019 16:54
Does look good. Yes I’d like a daily rate as well. For say an ab game




  # 2283621 25-Jul-2019 16:57
djtOtago:Could do with a Pay per view option, for those one off special event sports / games one may want to view.

 

Taking administrative overheads into account, I can't see how a PPV pass could be a lot less than $20.
And since a single week is $19.99 ...
;-)

  # 2283632 25-Jul-2019 17:04
The week pass is going to be handy for a lot of people wanting to watch Bathurst this year

  # 2283633 25-Jul-2019 17:22
Looks good. Would definitely look at a week pass to watch Bathurst for example. Real shame the old CEO didn't get this sort of thing going 3 or 4 years ago, Sky might not be in the spot they are in now. 

 

I never actually used FanPass - was the stream quality there any better than the normal SkyGo? Hopefully this may be better? SkyGo's quality compared to basically every other live streaming option is frankly still rubbish and I really hope it's something they are working on.

  # 2283640 25-Jul-2019 17:57
While personally not a sport fan, I reckon it's good to see the new CEO at least trying something. Mr Fellet would never have done something like this.

 

Maybe the (next) Rugby World Cup will be on Sky again?

