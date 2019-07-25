eracode: Am I missing something here? What happens (if anything) to the existing Sky Sport package (via STB) and SkyGo?

The existing STB package is expanded to those 12 channels (assuming in HD?)

FanPass is replaced with Sky Sport Now.

What's not to like? I think it's a great move. Wish it was out last week - I signed up for a month with RugbyPass to watch the rugby, would have used the weekly pass (or even monthly) for it instead.

Hopefully they are pretty quick to market with SmartTV/AppleTV/AndroidTV apps.