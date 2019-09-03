I was quite keen on this, as we currently pay USD$14.95 for HBO (approx NZD $23). This looked like it'd be a cheaper replacement.



I signed up for the "trial" last night (aside: I nearly didn't, due to it insisting on needing a credit card, and putting the onus on me to cancel), and the one thing that really struck me was the vast difference in sound quality. My AV receiver usually does a pretty good job of adapting 2.0 sound sources to produce something reasonably acceptable. But with Neon, it seemed to only be using the centre speaker.



Using different sound profiles on my A/V receiver, I can get it to use the front/rear speakers and sub, but this then comes at the expense of the centre speaker.



So yeah, the picture quality was pretty good, but audio is a significant downgrade. I also didn't like that their response to my question about an Apple TV app was "We'll let you know when we have something to report". Couldn't even confirm if one was in the works. At this stage, I'm thinking I'll be parallel importing this content again once the trial finishes.