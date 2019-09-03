got email this morning neon changing pricing
"We’re shaking things up on NEON and streamlining to one all-inclusive subscription:
TV + Movies for $13.95 per month
This means we will no longer be offering the TV package. Instead, for just $1.96 more a month, you'll enjoy access to our movies and the TV shows you love.
The best part? You can start watching movies now, on us. And on your next billing date after 4 October, you'll be moved on to our TV + Movies package for $13.95 per month (unless you're on a special promo code). "