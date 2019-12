I'm disappointed they've chosen to stick with the existing service at a cut-price.

I tried really hard to get Neon to work when Game of Thrones last season was released, but it was always horribly inconsistent. For a few days I got some "hd" (more like dvd) quality on a few shows (NOT GoT), for the rest of the month it was horribly pixelated (320x240 type) quality. Even then I couldn't get through an entire episode of anything without the odd hitch or pause.

I talked to their helpdesk a few times (tried tracert's pings etc), never got a decent result. Asked for a refund, and got fobbed off (I'll raise it with my manager - never heard back from again).

I even brought a brand new appleTV 4 to test with. No improvement. I'm on Orcon 100/20 fibre, and mostly used ethernet connection. Every other VOD service works flawlessly. Tried apple tv, laptops, new iphones, ipads they all had issues. The laptop using flash player had better quality, but the motion/judder was shocking and made me feel sick.

Funnily enough - I tried neon years ago with 2degrees broadband and it worked much better then.