Sky Update
Discovery HD CH 70,
Discovery Turbo HD CH0 71
Living HD channel CH0 17
From October 8th.
and when are they upgrading prime on freeview to HD ?
they been saying they are going to do it for years
Nat GEO before Living surely!
DS9: Could you please show where you got this information? I cannot find any media releases. Cheers.
extracted from info sent to installers. Its legit.
Subject: More HD channels coming to Sky from 8th October 2019
Hi all,
In the advancement of providing a better viewing experience for Sky customers we will be upgrading the following channels to HD from 8thOctober 2019.
These channels are: Discovery HD CH070, Discovery Turbo HD CH071 and the Living HD channel CH017.
Sky viewers will be required to subscribe to the Sky Entertainment Tier to view these channels and have an enabled HD TV and cabling to view in HD.
At 1100 on Monday 23rd September the channels will be created into the Engineering Bouquet.
All good.
As above, when is Prime going HD on Freeview, and when is Sky going to do Prime on Demand?
trig42:
As above, when is Prime going HD on Freeview, and when is Sky going to do Prime on Demand?
*If* Sky get round to doing Prime On Demand they'll hopefully have it integrated with the 'Freeview On Demand' all-in-one offering with single login. It works really well and you don't have to mess about with multiple/new apps. Personally I think the unified on demand platform is most accessible way forward for NZ broadcasters who all need to compete for the small NZ audience against the global streaming platforms with deep pockets. Why are they all developing their individual apps that may or may not work on a bunch of devices when Freeview could release unified apps that work across a wider range of devices?
As for Prime going HD on Freeview terrestrial... yes. Would be good for Prime to snap out of their 1997 image quality.
Apsattv:
About time.
richms:
Now we just need to get them to change from that aweful framerate so that things aren't sped up or have terrible judder.
old3eyes:richms:
Now we just need to get them to change from that aweful framerate so that things aren't sped up or have terrible judder.
You must have something wrong with your eyesite as you've been complaining about this as long as I've been here in GZ. I or anyone else I know has non of these problems.
You cant tell when a movie is on sky and everyone is talking faster than they do on the bluray release, at a higher pitch?
You cant see the once per second jump on music videos where a speedup would be unacceptable?