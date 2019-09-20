trig42: As above, when is Prime going HD on Freeview, and when is Sky going to do Prime on Demand?

*If* Sky get round to doing Prime On Demand they'll hopefully have it integrated with the 'Freeview On Demand' all-in-one offering with single login. It works really well and you don't have to mess about with multiple/new apps. Personally I think the unified on demand platform is most accessible way forward for NZ broadcasters who all need to compete for the small NZ audience against the global streaming platforms with deep pockets. Why are they all developing their individual apps that may or may not work on a bunch of devices when Freeview could release unified apps that work across a wider range of devices?

As for Prime going HD on Freeview terrestrial... yes. Would be good for Prime to snap out of their 1997 image quality.