Sky, NeonSky updating more channels to HD


1471 posts

Uber Geek


#257219 20-Sep-2019 17:07
3 people support this post
Sky Update

 

Discovery HD CH 70, 
Discovery Turbo HD CH0 71 
Living HD channel CH0 17

 

From October 8th.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
417 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2321470 20-Sep-2019 17:48
5 people support this post
and when are they upgrading prime on freeview to HD ?

 

they been saying they are going to do it for years

311 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2321477 20-Sep-2019 18:12
2 people support this post
Nat GEO before Living surely!

 
 
 
 


DS9

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2321494 20-Sep-2019 18:26
Could you please show where you got this information? I cannot find any media releases. Cheers.

15667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2321525 20-Sep-2019 19:55
4 people support this post
2433 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2321533 20-Sep-2019 20:02
6 people support this post
Too late for me, Sky decoder long gone.



1471 posts

Uber Geek


  #2321576 20-Sep-2019 20:23
DS9: Could you please show where you got this information? I cannot find any media releases. Cheers.

 

extracted from info sent to installers. Its legit.

 

Subject: More HD channels coming to Sky from 8th October 2019

 

Hi all,

 

In the advancement of providing a better viewing experience for Sky customers we will be upgrading the following channels to HD from 8thOctober 2019.

 

These channels are: Discovery HD CH070, Discovery Turbo HD CH071 and the Living HD channel CH017.

 

Sky viewers will be required to subscribe to the Sky Entertainment Tier to view these channels and have an enabled HD TV and cabling to view in HD.

 

At 1100 on Monday 23rd September the channels will be created into the Engineering Bouquet.

 

 

DS9

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2321581 20-Sep-2019 20:32
Cheers mate, I come to this site and I'm assuming yours too because of the people in the know...

 
 
 
 


15 posts

Geek


  #2323413 23-Sep-2019 15:26
One person supports this post
Rialto has just gone HD. Astonishing that a ‘premium’ movie channel was broadcast in SD for so long!

Banana?
4921 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2323414 23-Sep-2019 15:28
2 people support this post
All good.

 

As above, when is Prime going HD on Freeview, and when is Sky going to do Prime on Demand?

309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2323444 23-Sep-2019 16:14
2 people support this post
trig42:

 

As above, when is Prime going HD on Freeview, and when is Sky going to do Prime on Demand?

 

 

*If* Sky get round to doing Prime On Demand they'll hopefully have it integrated with the 'Freeview On Demand' all-in-one offering with single login.  It works really well and you don't have to mess about with multiple/new apps.  Personally I think the unified on demand platform is most accessible way forward for NZ broadcasters who all need to compete for the small NZ audience against the global streaming platforms with deep pockets.  Why are they all developing their individual apps that may or may not work on a bunch of devices when Freeview could release unified apps that work across a wider range of devices?

 

As for Prime going HD on Freeview terrestrial... yes.  Would be good for Prime to snap out of their 1997 image quality.

defiant
1084 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2323464 23-Sep-2019 16:23
One person supports this post
Apsattv:

 

Sky Update

 

Discovery HD CH 70, 
Discovery Turbo HD CH0 71 
Living HD channel CH0 17

 

From October 8th.

 

 

 

 

About time.

22986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2323476 23-Sep-2019 16:48
One person supports this post
Now we just need to get them to change from that aweful framerate so that things aren't sped up or have terrible judder.




Richard rich.ms

8274 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2323520 23-Sep-2019 19:54
richms:

Now we just need to get them to change from that aweful framerate so that things aren't sped up or have terrible judder.



You must have something wrong with your eyesite as you've been complaining about this as long as I've been here in GZ. I or anyone else I know has non of these problems.




Regards,

Old3eyes

8274 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2323521 23-Sep-2019 19:55
History Channel would be nice.




Regards,

Old3eyes

22986 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2323570 23-Sep-2019 21:39
One person supports this post
old3eyes:
richms:

 

Now we just need to get them to change from that aweful framerate so that things aren't sped up or have terrible judder.

 



You must have something wrong with your eyesite as you've been complaining about this as long as I've been here in GZ. I or anyone else I know has non of these problems.

 

You cant tell when a movie is on sky and everyone is talking faster than they do on the bluray release, at a higher pitch?

 

You cant see the once per second jump on music videos where a speedup would be unacceptable?




Richard rich.ms

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



