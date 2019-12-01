Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Go is 60fps now


3 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261514 1-Dec-2019 21:21
One person supports this post
I was watching the cricket on sky go today and the bit rate appears to have massively increased and is now 60fps. Is this a recent update? Or has it been like this for a while?

533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2364270 2-Dec-2019 05:44
Hey yeah 😉

 

I ran skygo and sky sport now side by side and skygo its totally 60fps while SSN still looks very 30fps

 

shouldnt it be the other way around?

 

 

 

Actually. SKYGO looks way better than SSN now



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2364274 2-Dec-2019 06:34
One person supports this post
Yea, i tried SSN and wasn’t overly impressed by the image quality....
Sky go on the other hand actually looks pretty impressive now. Its about time though, sky go image quality used to be total garbage imo

 
 
 
 


263 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2364277 2-Dec-2019 07:01
Yeah, I noticed a few weeks back it went from jerky 576p or so to 1080p decent FPS. Very pleased with it now.

28511 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2364280 2-Dec-2019 07:23
One person supports this post
You mean 50 FPS? We're a PAL country, not a NTSC country.

 

 

555 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2364284 2-Dec-2019 07:41
2 people support this post
sbiddle:

 

You mean 50 FPS? We're a PAL country, not a NTSC country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

NTFS is in no way relevant to anything but over the air broadcast.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2364285 2-Dec-2019 07:42
One person supports this post
sbiddle:

You mean 50 FPS? We're a PAL country, not a NTSC country.


 



Yea, thats why i play ps4 games at 50fps and 60fps youtube videos are actually 50fps.
Oh wait, they’re not.....

555 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2364286 2-Dec-2019 07:46
2 people support this post
noroad:

 

 

 

 

 

NTFS is in no way relevant to anything but over the air broadcast.

 

 

 

 

Well, and DVD's and other ancient media....

 
 
 
 


2330 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2364291 2-Dec-2019 08:09
I had noticed this last week and to be honest, once they allow casting/AirPlay it'll be perfect! 

 

It's almost hyper-realistic, the framerate is so high. Fantastic for those of us that are banished to the front room to watch the Phoenix on the computer every week...

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.

786 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2364294 2-Dec-2019 08:18
Oh wow....that's fantastic. About time. And it doesn't appear to use Flash anymore either. 

28511 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2364339 2-Dec-2019 09:01
3 people support this post
noroad:

 

noroad:

 

 

 

 

 

NTFS is in no way relevant to anything but over the air broadcast.

 

 

 

 

Well, and DVD's and other ancient media....

 

 

I assume you transposed NTSC - but no it's not relevant for streaming - except Sky's streaming platform takes content from the same sources as their OTA channels which is all 50Hz content for playout after the local post processing.

 

 

597 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2364432 2-Dec-2019 11:08
Except for the surfing which was so bad on SkyGo this morning I rebooted and tried several times then have gone to the WSL feed. It was unwatchable and blurry.

555 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2364486 2-Dec-2019 11:29
sbiddle:

 

 

 

I assume you transposed NTSC - but no it's not relevant for streaming - except Sky's streaming platform takes content from the same sources as their OTA channels which is all 50Hz content for playout after the local post processing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

yes, well spotted... damn 4am starts!

1 post

Wannabe Geek


# 2364924 2-Dec-2019 15:34
2 people support this post
Handsomedan:

 

I had noticed this last week and to be honest, once they allow casting/AirPlay it'll be perfect! 

 

It's almost hyper-realistic, the framerate is so high. Fantastic for those of us that are banished to the front room to watch the Phoenix on the computer every week...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check again Handsomdan!

 

Chromecast now available on SKYGO!

 

 

You're typing with Josh!
1449 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2364936 2-Dec-2019 15:55
wow, who would have thought! 




Currently working with Freeview NZ and Owner of Tech Plus Services Limited
Former Consultant at Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, DISH TV Technologies. 

 

Travel Geek: Brazil, Chile, New Caledonia, United States, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia, Cook Islands

1879 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2364941 2-Dec-2019 16:05
BigDukeNZ:

 

Handsomedan:

 

I had noticed this last week and to be honest, once they allow casting/AirPlay it'll be perfect! 

 

It's almost hyper-realistic, the framerate is so high. Fantastic for those of us that are banished to the front room to watch the Phoenix on the computer every week...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check again Handsomdan!

 

Chromecast now available on SKYGO!

 

 

 

 

Wow, it's better then Sky on Demand (where download to decoder)

 

It won't air play to Apple TV, but works great on Chromecast.

 

Sky Go for the big screen now.

1 | 2 | 3 | 4



