I was watching the cricket on sky go today and the bit rate appears to have massively increased and is now 60fps. Is this a recent update? Or has it been like this for a while?
Hey yeah 😉
I ran skygo and sky sport now side by side and skygo its totally 60fps while SSN still looks very 30fps
shouldnt it be the other way around?
Actually. SKYGO looks way better than SSN now
Yeah, I noticed a few weeks back it went from jerky 576p or so to 1080p decent FPS. Very pleased with it now.
You mean 50 FPS? We're a PAL country, not a NTSC country.
You mean 50 FPS? We're a PAL country, not a NTSC country.
NTFS is in no way relevant to anything but over the air broadcast.
You mean 50 FPS? We're a PAL country, not a NTSC country.
NTFS is in no way relevant to anything but over the air broadcast.
Well, and DVD's and other ancient media....
I had noticed this last week and to be honest, once they allow casting/AirPlay it'll be perfect!
It's almost hyper-realistic, the framerate is so high. Fantastic for those of us that are banished to the front room to watch the Phoenix on the computer every week...
Oh wow....that's fantastic. About time. And it doesn't appear to use Flash anymore either.
NTFS is in no way relevant to anything but over the air broadcast.
Well, and DVD's and other ancient media....
I assume you transposed NTSC - but no it's not relevant for streaming - except Sky's streaming platform takes content from the same sources as their OTA channels which is all 50Hz content for playout after the local post processing.
Except for the surfing which was so bad on SkyGo this morning I rebooted and tried several times then have gone to the WSL feed. It was unwatchable and blurry.
I assume you transposed NTSC - but no it's not relevant for streaming - except Sky's streaming platform takes content from the same sources as their OTA channels which is all 50Hz content for playout after the local post processing.
yes, well spotted... damn 4am starts!
I had noticed this last week and to be honest, once they allow casting/AirPlay it'll be perfect!
It's almost hyper-realistic, the framerate is so high. Fantastic for those of us that are banished to the front room to watch the Phoenix on the computer every week...
Check again Handsomdan!
Chromecast now available on SKYGO!
wow, who would have thought!
I had noticed this last week and to be honest, once they allow casting/AirPlay it'll be perfect!
It's almost hyper-realistic, the framerate is so high. Fantastic for those of us that are banished to the front room to watch the Phoenix on the computer every week...
Check again Handsomdan!
Chromecast now available on SKYGO!
Wow, it's better then Sky on Demand (where download to decoder)
It won't air play to Apple TV, but works great on Chromecast.
Sky Go for the big screen now.