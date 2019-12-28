Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261993 28-Dec-2019 12:24
I am not a Sky subscriber. I was in the distant past, but left as I didn't see enough value for the cost. I've also been critical in recent years of Sky's business model and service.

This holiday break I have been staying at a house with Sky and last night we sat down to watch a classic movie on the Jones channel. After about an hour we gave up and swapped into Netflix - the reason being that we got sick of sitting through the long intrusive ad breaks.

I understand that income from adverts is an important revenue stream for Sky, but what I couldn't understand is why at least half, if not more, of each ad break was Sky self promotion. And one self promo led into another, then another, then another ... eg, promo for Louis Therouz pop up channel, followed by Sky sport, followed by Box office, followed by... etc.

Without the incessant self promotion, sitting through breaks for just the revenue producing ads would have been bearable. I appreciate as a new CEO you are making substantive efforts to improve the Sky product. In an age of advertisement free streaming services, reducing the frequency and length of Sky self promotion interjecting programming would be a welcome change.

  # 2382125 28-Dec-2019 12:29
Agree I get Sky thru Vodafone TV but the number of ads is putting me right off

  # 2382133 28-Dec-2019 12:43
Hold on so your paying for a service and the shows/movies are forcing viewers to sit though ad breaks? wow...

 

Sorry I haven't had or watched sky in over 15 years(UHF) this seems like an insane move. No wonder viewers leaving in droves. 

 
 
 
 


  # 2382135 28-Dec-2019 12:47
@shrub yes lots of ads every 10 to 15 minutes advertising Sky

  # 2382137 28-Dec-2019 12:49
shrub:

 

Hold on so your paying for a service and the shows/movies are forcing viewers to sit though ad breaks? wow...

 

Sorry I haven't had or watched sky in over 15 years(UHF) this seems like an insane move. No wonder viewers leaving in droves. 

 

 

Amazon Prime does the same. A pre-roll ad about some garbage "amazon original" before your show is played.

 

This is why torrents and Plex still win in our house.

  # 2382138 28-Dec-2019 12:50
Ads between movies/shows I can imagine would be acceptable for most people, but during a show? Aren't people paying for the service already?

 

I remember reading somewhere that advertising revenue made up a very small portion of their income/profit - self promotional stuff would be almost nothing - so why persist with ads during a show?

  # 2382161 28-Dec-2019 13:35
ithe only thing i watch live on Sky is sport, no adds, everything else i record and watch later which means i dont notice the adds, after a few weeks i tend to have 30 to 40 hours of content to watch and can avoid the adds.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

  # 2382171 28-Dec-2019 14:16
We were staying with family a couple of days ago and that self-promotion content just about drove me crazy as well.

 

Remember seeing sky somewhere else a couple of years back and marvelled at that constant self promo junk at the time. It hasn't got better.

 

Its almost as if they  sat round and thought - 'How could we really wind up the viewers - I know - lets bombard them with constant junk so they will feel like they are watching free to air TV'.

 

Incredible - Its like they just dont want viewers.

 

I wondered if they just use it as padding to fill out their program slots. 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

