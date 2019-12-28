I am not a Sky subscriber. I was in the distant past, but left as I didn't see enough value for the cost. I've also been critical in recent years of Sky's business model and service.



This holiday break I have been staying at a house with Sky and last night we sat down to watch a classic movie on the Jones channel. After about an hour we gave up and swapped into Netflix - the reason being that we got sick of sitting through the long intrusive ad breaks.



I understand that income from adverts is an important revenue stream for Sky, but what I couldn't understand is why at least half, if not more, of each ad break was Sky self promotion. And one self promo led into another, then another, then another ... eg, promo for Louis Therouz pop up channel, followed by Sky sport, followed by Box office, followed by... etc.



Without the incessant self promotion, sitting through breaks for just the revenue producing ads would have been bearable. I appreciate as a new CEO you are making substantive efforts to improve the Sky product. In an age of advertisement free streaming services, reducing the frequency and length of Sky self promotion interjecting programming would be a welcome change.