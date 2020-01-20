Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Bill went to gmail spam


# 265412 20-Jan-2020 15:47
I lost my credit card so have been paying bill manually with new one.

 

I've canceled multi room around that time and other services so had a few months credit.

 

Then when on phone when I was canceling the $5 Christmas services that at full price cost $60 plus startup vs $15 plus start up was querying why balance after credit higher then expected, looked like payment due in December, when looking through after phone call found last Email in Primary folder was in October which was last month I paid.

 

I found the bill once off phone in spam on Gmail, after all these years getting Sky bill ok suddenly it randomly goes into Spam?

 

I mark it as not Spam, it goes back to Primary but now in Red at top it has "Be careful with this message. This message has a 'from' address in sky.co.nz but has failed sky.co.nz's required tests for authentication.

 

The bill looks genuine, the pdf match's login on my account with Sky, so wonder why gmail not liking it and if happening with all their bills for everyone.

 

Yeah if I had recurring payment not a problem, but not good bills disappearing. Spam gets auto deleted after a month.

 

Account all paid up and looks like no probs with missing December one, just more a concern their billing emails are not getting through on Gmail.

  # 2402473 20-Jan-2020 16:04
Contact Sky and tell them to sort out their emailing as it's probably a SPF/DKIM rule preventing the email from being validated.

To me it's very poor that any service provider would have not tested Gmail beforehand.




  # 2402534 20-Jan-2020 16:28
Interesting this thread came up, had a sky account with outlook.com go to spam also

