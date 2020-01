Has anyone had any issues streaming the Australian open this week? I have been casting to my TV and it works for a few hours, then cuts out, it will play on my phone but not cast to the TV anymore, eventually after 30-60mins it sometimes starts working again, whilst the whole time its working on my phone.

Tonight however I cannot even get the stream to work on the phone or tv. I am on 2degrees fibre, connection seems ok for everything else.

Frustrating 😑