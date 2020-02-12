Sky really need to sort their mobile app out. The other night, the app wouldn’t load any on demand content. By that I mean the shows just wouldn’t appear in the categories to browse through. The Watchlist, Box Set and the entire on demand sections were just empty.



I couldn’t get it to display shows on two different iPhones and two different iPads.



Then tonight I went to watch The Outsider and the show was missing altogether. I thought Sky must have removed it. Upon closer inspection, the mobile app isn’t loading shows that appear in alphabetical order after The Leftovers. So shows such as The Outsider, Westworld, Waco etc aren’t loading. Again, this is happening on all four mobile devices.



I then log in to the website on my laptop. Low n’ behold, all those shows are there to watch. Just what is going on with the Sky Go mobile app? I’ve restarted devices, reinstalled the apps and restarted the router. No dice.



Anyone else having issues?