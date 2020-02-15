The Sky IPTV thread has been closed, so started a new one. A few days ago, an article about the latest resukts

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/119435637/sky-tvs-halfyear-profit-drops-by-78-but-company-points-to-green-shoots

Included in this is:

Stewart said Sky would unveil an "exciting new streaming platform" later this year that would provide a single place to access its online sports and entertainment programming, which can currently be accessed through several sites including SkySportNow, Neon and SkyGo.

It would appear that finally a full app is coming? SkyGo doesn't include all channels though. It may also mean that its just an aggregator app for those that already subscribe to Sky Satellite (and thus can use Sky Go), and/or Neon and/or SSN. If the latter all that would mean is that we can use one app instead of having to use each app individually, and hence no gain for non subscribers, who would want a full app at a lower price than satellite.