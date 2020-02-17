I have a Summer of Cricket 3 month SSN sub and its been great for streaming live cricket and the super rugby. Recently I have used the replay feature more and its been a very poor experience.

On my 2016 Samsung TV the app refuses to play the super rugby replays at all and throws a "player error - check your network" error code. I can send replays to the TV via my ethernet connected chromecast but they buffer so badly that the games are unviewable. If I open the SSN webpage and play the replays directly on my PC they do play but default to 240p and any attempt to up the resolution results in instant buffering.

My TV, chromecast and computer are all connected by ethernet. I'm getting 110 mbps down from my provider on fibre and all streaming services, including SSN live stream, work absolutely fine - its only the replay experience which is terrible.

I tried SSN support and I wont embarrass them by relaying their suggestions - suffice to say a technically literate teenager would have done better.

I cant find much comment on the quality of SSN replay streams - surely I'm no the only person frustrated by this?