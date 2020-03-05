Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsSky, NeonPossible to transfer a MySky recording?


179 posts

Master Geek


#268212 5-Mar-2020 14:33
I have a couple of old recordings on my mysky decoder box. Is there a way I can easily transfer that to my computer or save it externally?

 

 

 

 

 

they are two recordings of the two times I appeared on TV so they’re quite sentimental. 

 

TIA. 

4365 posts

Uber Geek


  #2433210 5-Mar-2020 14:41
Short answer is no,

 

The long answer is maybe, but you will need a HDMI device that doesn't obey the HDCP copy protection,

 

if its just for sentiments sake, I would look at setting up your phone at a good angle with little reflection and simply record it off the screen,

370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2433239 5-Mar-2020 15:49
is it tvnz?

 

 

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/content/tvnz/licensing/footage-licensing/footage-request-private-setting.html

 
 
 
 




179 posts

Master Geek


  #2433252 5-Mar-2020 15:59
Ooo I didn’t know TVNZ offered this. Thanks for that, handy to know.

But sadly it was tv3 (Jono and Ben @10 and The Graham Norton show)

370 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2433255 5-Mar-2020 16:01
GSManiac: Ooo I didn’t know TVNZ offered this. Thanks for that, handy to know.

But sadly it was tv3 (Jono and Ben @10 and The Graham Norton show)

 

 

 

then try this

 

https://www.mediaworks.co.nz/home/contact-us/personal-use-footage.html

NodexHost
234 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2433265 5-Mar-2020 16:11
Fill out the Personal Use Footage Google Form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2dcvSx1TRRjDQ1jOoaYiKYoqpWVSMT57xjCnayBGhIQtApg/viewform?c=0&w=1

 

 

 

The fee is $50NZD





