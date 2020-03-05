I have a couple of old recordings on my mysky decoder box. Is there a way I can easily transfer that to my computer or save it externally?
they are two recordings of the two times I appeared on TV so they’re quite sentimental.
TIA.
Short answer is no,
The long answer is maybe, but you will need a HDMI device that doesn't obey the HDCP copy protection,
if its just for sentiments sake, I would look at setting up your phone at a good angle with little reflection and simply record it off the screen,
GSManiac: Ooo I didn’t know TVNZ offered this. Thanks for that, handy to know.
But sadly it was tv3 (Jono and Ben @10 and The Graham Norton show)
then try this
https://www.mediaworks.co.nz/home/contact-us/personal-use-footage.html
Fill out the Personal Use Footage Google Form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2dcvSx1TRRjDQ1jOoaYiKYoqpWVSMT57xjCnayBGhIQtApg/viewform?c=0&w=1
The fee is $50NZD