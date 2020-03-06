Anyone know of any deals or ways to get a discount for sky sport now. The thing that really guts me is I stopped it over Christmas and when I resigned I did it as an in app purchase in the app on my Ipad without thinking and then panicked it would be more expensive - But no, same price. So that means they are happy to give Apple 30% of the fee I've paid but won't give me a discount. Everything I can find says Apple takes 30% on all in App purchases and subscriptions. It just seems to be the way of business today - They could sell it to more end users at a discount and sell far more but they'd rather give the money to Apple, or bundle it with broadband deals with Trustpower which I'm guessing means they are giving trustpower big discounts for the promise of bulk customers. Why can't they just sell it to end users at an honest price that is actually good value.

Paying $50 a month to watch nothing but rugby is pretty poor value for me but I suck it up and do it. I'm sure if it was $29.99 per month they'd get 3 times the subscribers and be better off.

Rant over.