Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, NeonHD not showing after Channel name Movie channels.


1936 posts

Uber Geek


#268272 9-Mar-2020 16:11
Send private message quote this post

The web site still shows movies (channel 30 up) as HD, but on Sky Guide there's no HD after the channel name.

 

As all other channels have HD after name wondering what's going on there.

Create new topic
3240 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2435135 9-Mar-2020 16:15
Send private message quote this post

Been that way for a little while now hasn't it?

 

Since they renamed the movie channels to things like Family Movies, Extra Movies, Classic Movies etc.



1936 posts

Uber Geek


  #2435140 9-Mar-2020 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Just noticed it.

 

I changed it to West World pop up which has no HD after it either, put the decoder on Pass Through and TV reported it as a 1080i picture.

 

So can no longer tell what's HD by looking at channel name.

 
 
 
 


4376 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2435141 9-Mar-2020 16:24
Send private message quote this post

Yes they have dropped HD from their long standing HD channels. I'm sure it was mentioned here previously, or via press release.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.