Hi there,

Has anybody else experienced issues with SkyGo on an IOS device that's "managed" by your company?

Since the updates last September all I get is the error "You aren't connected to the internet" when opening the app. This error happens on Wifi or 4G where other devices in the house work fine.

Another colleague at work has the same issue, so there's something between the way the app works and the MDM my company has installed on our phones. Incidentally the Sky Sports Now app works fine.

Just seeing if there are any workarounds I could try, or ?.

Thanks