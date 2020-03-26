Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, NeonSky News free for three months.


1964 posts

Uber Geek


#268568 26-Mar-2020 12:07
Send private message quote this post

Just got Email, Thanks Sky, will watch it.

Create new topic

xpd

Arrma Basher
10382 posts

Uber Geek

Mod Emeritus
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2447044 26-Mar-2020 12:18
Send private message quote this post

?? Is this for Sky subscribers only or..... ?

 

More context please.

 

 




XPD / Gavin / DemiseNZ

 

Arrma RC Owner ? Check out Arrma Addicts Auckland

Go Hawks!
985 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2447050 26-Mar-2020 12:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

From the website:

 

"For the next 3 months Sky News will now be available to Sky Starter customers so they can keep up to date with all the international news – especially when it comes to Covid-19."

 

 

 

So, only for sky customers.

 
 
 
 


2170 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2447066 26-Mar-2020 12:43
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I'd assumed Sky news was free for Sky Starter customers anyway.

 

 

 

They should make it FTA for the duration of the lockdown and use Kordia's spare capacity on DTT




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC a Technology Evangelist and Product Manager. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



1964 posts

Uber Geek


  #2447078 26-Mar-2020 12:52
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

I'd assumed Sky news was free for Sky Starter customers anyway.

 

 

 

They should make it FTA for the duration of the lockdown and use Kordia's spare capacity on DTT

 

 

No, Entertainment option was needed at extra $25 a month approx. With start up making grand total just over $50 a month minimum.

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42

Schneider Electric launches new PDL Pro Series designed specifically for the commercial building market
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:39

Kiwi app Pedigree DentaStix Studios uses pet images to counter impact of negative social media Content
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:32

Samsung expands to New Zealand in 5G Networks Deal with Spark
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:17

New Vodafone mobile data plans with unlimited data
Posted 26-Feb-2020 06:55

Vodafone launches innovation initiatives to help businesses use 5G
Posted 26-Feb-2020 05:00

Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM brings massive sound and extreme bass
Posted 25-Feb-2020 09:00

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.