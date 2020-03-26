?? Is this for Sky subscribers only or..... ?
More context please.
From the website:
"For the next 3 months Sky News will now be available to Sky Starter customers so they can keep up to date with all the international news – especially when it comes to Covid-19."
So, only for sky customers.
I'd assumed Sky news was free for Sky Starter customers anyway.
They should make it FTA for the duration of the lockdown and use Kordia's spare capacity on DTT
No, Entertainment option was needed at extra $25 a month approx. With start up making grand total just over $50 a month minimum.