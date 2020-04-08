Just sent the following message to Sky.

Hi there. Can you cancel my subscription please as from the end date of my current subscription period. The reason is because I have lost satellite signal to my MySky decoder as from 8.00 pm on Tuesday 7 April and there is no apparent problem. I cannot get the matter resolved any time soon because of the lockdown and non availability of service personnel. And even if I could my near new high end expensive LG 4K TV that cost mega bucks and that I watch Sky on has broken down too and I can't get that fixed either for the same reason!!!

So can you just cancel my subscription please in the meantime until I can work my way through this mess.