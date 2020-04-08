Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, NeonA great time for all this...?


169 posts

Master Geek


#269786 8-Apr-2020 11:08
Send private message quote this post

Just sent the following message to Sky.

 

Hi there. Can you cancel my subscription please as from the end date of my current subscription period.  The reason is because I have lost satellite signal to my MySky decoder as from 8.00 pm on Tuesday 7 April and there is no apparent problem.  I cannot get the matter resolved any time soon because of the lockdown and non availability of service personnel.  And even if I could my near new high end expensive LG 4K TV that cost mega bucks and that I watch Sky on has broken down too and I can't get that fixed either for the same reason!!!
   So can you just cancel my subscription please in the meantime until I can work my way through this mess.

Create new topic
BDFL - Memuneh
66434 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2456966 8-Apr-2020 11:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

How did you send this message? Wouldn't be better to call customer services and talk to someone, as companies are notoriously bad at acting on emails or other messages?




 

Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure 



169 posts

Master Geek


  #2456970 8-Apr-2020 11:20
Send private message quote this post

Yep, tried that. It didn't work either. Have found in the past that Sky are reasonably good in dealing to email queries. I may be proven wrong now though.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces 10th Gen Intel Core H-series for mobile devices
Posted 2-Apr-2020 21:09

COVID-19: new charitable initiative to fund remote monitoring for at-risk patients
Posted 2-Apr-2020 11:07

Huawei introduces the P40 Series of Android-based smartphones
Posted 31-Mar-2020 17:03

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip now available for pre-order in New Zealand
Posted 31-Mar-2020 16:39

New online learning platform for kids stuck at home during COVID-19 lockdown
Posted 26-Mar-2020 21:35

New 5G Nokia smartphone unveiled as portfolio expands
Posted 26-Mar-2020 17:11

D-Link ANZ launches wireless AC1200 4G LTE router
Posted 26-Mar-2020 16:32

Ring introduces two new video doorbells and new pre-roll technology
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:59

OPPO uncovers flagship Find X2 Pro smartphone
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:54

D-Link COVR-2202 mesh Wi-Fi system now protected by McAfee
Posted 17-Mar-2020 16:00

Spark Sport opens its platform up to all New Zealanders at no charge
Posted 17-Mar-2020 10:04

Spark launches 5G Starter Fund
Posted 8-Mar-2020 19:19

TRENDnet launches high-performance WiFi Mesh Router System
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:48

Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of FE 20mm F1.8 G large-aperture ultra-wide-angle prime Lens
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:44

Vector and Spark teamed up on smart metering initiative
Posted 5-Mar-2020 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.