Trying to add a device to Neon and I've discovered that our two Samsung TVs appear in the device list twice.



By model number, and a second entry for each device which is a MAC address followed by the name we have given the TV in Neon's device list.



I spotted the duplication, so deleted one of the model numbers. I had that TV on, and it immediatelyre-registeted in the Neon device list, so now its full again and I can't ad a device for 30 days.



The MAC address entries have older join dates that the model numbers. Does that mean that Neon are no longer recognising devices in this way and if I delete a MAC address entry it won't re-register?